The Boys: Who Is Tek Knight’s Old Sidekick?

Gen V‘s twisted version of Bruce Wayne, Tek Knight, joins The Boys Season 4 in Episode 6, “Dirty Business.” He’s upping his game, and that comes at the expense of Hughie and someone he claims to be his “sidekick.” So, who is Tek Knight’s old sidekick in The Boys?

Recommended Videos

Tek Knight’s Sidekick in The Boys, Explained

Figuring out the identity of Tek Knight’s sidekick means diving into the lore of The Boys comics. Tek Knight is a lot different in the source material, and there are actually a few characters who don the mantle. However, every iteration of him is depraved, which means bad things for those around him. The one who gets it the worst, though, is his Supe sidekick Laddio, who Prime Video’s The Boys appears to be adapting.

When Hughie, posing as Webweaver, arrives at Tek Knight’s party in “Dirty Business,” he heads to the Tek Cave to audition for the role of sidekick. However, he doesn’t find a lair full of gadgets for crime-fighting but a sex dungeon. Before Hughie can even wrap his head around the whole thing, he sees a man chained to the wall, and Tek Knight tells him he’s an old sidekick who betrayed him. No further details are provided, but Laddio clearly feels some type of way about the situation.

Related: How Does Gen V’s Cate Have Her Arm Back in The Boys Season 4?

After freeing himself, Laddio helps The Boys get into Tek Knight’s financials and donate a bunch of his money to causes he doesn’t support in an effort to get information. They get all they need, Laddio escapes, and Tek Knight dies after his butler, Elijah, strangles him. There’s clearly a lot more to this story, and it’s possible that Laddio will return at some point as SwingWing, his Supe alter-ego, just like in the comics.

And that’s who Tek Knight’s old sidekick is in The Boys.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy