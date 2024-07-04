The Boys: Why Won’t Frenchie Let Kimiko Visit Him in Jail?

The Boys‘ latest season has been full of tragic events. Hughie lost his dad, Butcher is dying, and Annie’s private matters are public. However, Frenchie has really been going through it. So, why won’t Frenchie let Kimiko visit him in jail in The Boys?

Frenchie’s Relationship With Kimiko in The Boys Season 4, Explained

Frenchie turns himself in because he’s overcome with guilt due to the part he played in killing Colin’s family. Sure, that was the old Frenchie, but it’s hard to move past something like that. So, one of the most important members of The Boys decides it would be better if he leaves everything behind. That’s not what Kimiko wants to hear, though, and she tries to talk to her dear friend in Episode 6, “Dirty Business.”

Despite everything that’s going on in The Boys episode, including Tek Knight’s wild party and Mother’s Milk having a heart attack, Kimiko still finds time to head to the jail Frenchie is in. She gets turned away twice, and the only explanation she gets is that Frenchie doesn’t want to see her. Of course, the information doesn’t come straight from the horse’s mouth, which leaves the slightest bit of mystery.

However, it’s just as simple as Frenchie doesn’t want to face his friends, especially Kimiko. The two have a powerful bond, one that borders on romantic, so he likely thinks she’s disappointed in him. Kimiko has her own dark past, though, and if there’s anyone who would undertstand what Frenchie is going through, it’s her. Thankfully, there are still two episodes left for the two to come back together.

And that’s why Frenchie won’t let Kimiko visit him in jail in The Boys.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

