The Call of Mystical Martial Arts Quest Guide – Genshin Impact

Besides adding the new Natlan region, Genshin Impact also features many new quests, such as The Call of Mystical Martial Arts. Unlike some difficult missions, this quest is fairly straightforward and heartwarming.

Recommended Videos

How To Complete the Call of Mystical Martial Arts Quest in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by The Escapist

Veteran players may be surprised to find that they immediately receive a new quest named The Call of Mystical Martial Arts when they launch Genshin Impact version 5.0. You can start this mission by teleporting to the Dawn Winery Statue of Seven.

Your attention will be immediately drawn to an adventurer in distress. You have to defeat two waves of enemies, but they only consist of Hilichurls so they are easy to beat for seasoned players. Once the area is safe, you can chat with Gesine. She is actually a newbie adventurer who ran away from her master.

Related: Genshin Impact Capturing Radiance Explained

Like any good hero, our protagonist will offer to accompany the girl, who will accept. She’ll ask you to take her to Liyue. If you’ve unlocked the teleportation point, you can fast-travel to the next location. If you haven’t, then this is the best time to unlock new areas near Liyue.

Your first stop is the Windwail Highland near the Wolvendom. Luckily, you don’t need to fight again, and there will just be another cutscene. Gesine will share more about her teacher’s past, and then you can continue your journey.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The next destination is the Stone Gate in Liyue. This time, Gesine will ask you to take a photo as a commemoration. You don’t have to use the camera feature in the main menu; just speak to Gesine to open the preset camera.

Finally, your last stop is the Wangshu Inn. Gesine will treat you to a large meal, and the three of you will eat good food. After this, the adventurer will part ways with you, which marks the end of The Call of Mystical Martial Arts quest. All in all, it’s a very easy mission which is mainly added to create nostalgia for old Genshin Impact players.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy