The Casting of Frank Stone Has Cast a Spell On Me [Hands-On Preview]

When I was first introduced to the world of Dead by Daylight last year, I was immediately hooked. I wasn’t sure what to expect when I stepped foot into The Casting of Frank Stone, the first standalone single-player experience in the world of DBD, but I left impressed.

A Beautiful & Haunting World Awaits

While games such as Until Dawn and The Quarry have helped push the narrative horror genre to new heights over the years, this is my first genuine experience with a Supermassive Games title. Akin to a “choose your own adventure” novel, my journey started in the year 1963 in Cedar Hills, Oregon. Moody lighting and haunting imagery filled my mind while a stunning musical arrangement swept me off of my feet, setting the tone for what I could come to expect during my time with The Casting of Frank Stone.

Taking control of Sam, I set out on my investigation to find a missing infant, with all clues pointing me in the direction of a possible destination — the Steel Mill. After meeting up with a Veteran who has found respite from his previous life and current drinking problem by becoming the night watch for the Mill, it was time for the investigation to start. Questions and answers are exchanged, depending on the choices that I make that can affect the relationships that I form with these characters, and I’ve earned enough good faith to enter the Mill on my own.

It was time to fully start my investigation, and I planned to uncover the mystery of the missing child, no matter what got in my way. As I received complete control of Sam, I began searching every nook and cranny, encountering Trinkets along the way, small pieces of lore that would help me understand who I was searching for, and even a few scares along the way.

The masterful lighting and sound design kept every corner of this mill plunged in the darkness of the night, with only my trusty flashlight illuminating the path before me. I stumble upon a room and am immediately overcome by the stench of death — something isn’t right here. I explore further and further until I encounter Merlin, the nightwatch’s trusty pooch, gorging on a pile of unidentified flesh and bone. That explains where the smell was coming from, and I’m gagging in real life as Sam reaches into the pile to start examining what it may be.

Supermassive Games has done a respectable job of bringing this world to life, with incredible voice acting paired with beautiful character models filled with expression. Each choice I make affects the outcome of the story, with realistic reactions depending on the actions I decide to push forward with. While I may have started stern and sour with Sam, I slowly began to be kinder toward the nightwatchman I realized that I was going to need his help if I was to solve this case.

The Dead by Daylight Universe Needed This

While The Casting of Frank Stone may not immediately scream Dead by Daylight, the further I investigated the seedy Steel Mill, the more the inspiration became apparent. In a later segment of the hands-on preview I played, Sam crept through a small crack in the wall coated in steam. As a valve broke, the familiar Skill Check meter burst onto the screen, and muscle memory kicked in to nail it in the white alongside the familiar sound I’d heard for countless hours.

As I crept through a muddy, terrifying hallway, I also uncovered a morbid creation called a Rellik, a small doll in the shape and visage of the Hillbilly — one of the original Killers from the Dead by Daylight universe. Sam is confused by this terrifying creation, and I’m on the edge of my seat because I don’t know what is coming next.

As my demo came to a close, I finally had the opportunity to face off against Frank Stone himself, with the action taking place as Quick Time events and Skill Checks. It’s a tense showdown and wraps up with a cliffhanger that has me wanting to go into a cryogenic sleep until September 3. At least I can play through it again and try out a few different options to see what I can expect from the alternate choices and how much they affect the overall outcome.

The world of Dead by Daylight is shrouded in mystery and intrigue, and this little taste has already left me wanting more. Without going into too many spoilers, there are plenty of homages to Dead by Daylight in the latter half of this demo, and The Casting of Frank Stone has already hooked itself into my mind.

It’s easy to see why Supermassive was brought in for this title — while my time with The Casting of Frank Stone may have been short, the world that they’ve created and drew me into was incredibly captivating. They’re typically considered masters of their genre and their craft, and it’s exciting to see what they’re going to do with one of my favorite game universes when I finally have full access to this adventure.

The Casting of Frank Stone will be available on September 3, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The publisher provided a code for the sake of preview. Previewed on PC.

