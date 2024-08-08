The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Who Voices Saiki K In The English Dub? Answered

The eponymous protagonist of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K is an eccentric character with a distinct voice, but who is the one lending their voice to them in the English dub version?

Recommended Videos

Who Is The English Voice of Saiki Kusuo in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K?

Saiki Kusuo is voiced by Jerry Jewell and Kyle McCarley in the English dubs of the different series of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. This is because the two series were handled by different studios, leading to a completely different cast lending their voices to the characters in the dubbed versions.

The first series, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, had its voice production done by Crunchyroll, starring Jerry Jewell as the psychic Saiki. He would voice the protagonist again during the show’s second season and its special episodes. However, Crunchyroll was not responsible for the dub of the following series, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Reawakened.

With its voice production handled by VSI Los Angeles, Reawakened premiered on Netflix in 2019 and features a completely different cast, including Kyle McCarley as Saiki. All the supporting characters also received new voice actors, which can lead to some confusion when trying to figure out who voiced who in the series.

Image via Netflix.

The same isn’t true of the original Japanese dub, as Hiroshi Kamiya voices Saiki in every episode of both series. However, the psychic used to have another voice actor in the past when they first appeared in the game J-Stars Victory VS. As the anime hadn’t premiered yet at the time, Shintaro Asanuma lent his voice to Saiki, eventually being recast for the anime two years later.

As there haven’t been any new seasons of Saiki K, no other characters have received new voices in the English dub. But if the series somehow returns in the future, we’ll hopefully see either Jewell or McCarley returning to the role, as both killed it whenever they were on screen.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy