The Dragon Odyssey Codes (April 2025) Get Free Silver, Gold, Gems, and Elixirs

Watch out—here are dragons and The Dragon Odyssey codes to help you survive! Prepare for an adventure in which you can be whoever you want to be and face challenges that will enable you to prove that you’re the greatest hero that has ever lived.

Every hero used some sort of leverage to get to where they are, and yours will be The Dragon Odyssey codes. Redeem them to get a whole lot of free Silver, Coins, Gems, Gold, Crystals, and other essential resources in the game. For another exciting experience with plenty of freebies to grab, drop by our article on Pixel Heroes codes.

All The Dragon Odyssey Codes List

Active The Dragon Odyssey Codes

DISCORD3K : Use for x200k Silver, x3 Orange Sprite Eggs, and x10 Reroll Elixirs

: Use for x200k Silver, x3 Orange Sprite Eggs, and x10 Reroll Elixirs Gs2ZJpnTB : Use for x10 Gems and x40k Coins

: Use for x10 Gems and x40k Coins DRAGON888 : Use for x200k Silver, x50 Bound Platinum, x200k Gold, and x5 R1 Enhance Crystals

: Use for x200k Silver, x50 Bound Platinum, x200k Gold, and x5 R1 Enhance Crystals FBTDO1KFS: Use for x200k Silver, x1 Orange Sprite Egg, and x5 R1 Enhance Crystals

Expired The Dragon Odyssey Codes

VHHFLU742

QFGEPNO0H

DXKr5s8DJ

How to Redeem Codes in The Dragon Odyssey

If you’re unsure how to redeem your The Dragon Odyssey codes, we’ve got you covered. Just follow our guide below:

Launch The Dragon Odyssey on your device. Play through the tutorial. Tap on the Benefit button in the top-right corner of the screen. Open the Redeem Gift tab. Input your code by using the Tap to enter Redeem Code box. Hit Confirm. Go to your in-game mail to collect your free rewards.

How to Get More The Dragon Odyssey Codes

Your first place to look for the latest The Dragon Odyssey codes should be our article, as we scour the web daily to keep our list always up-to-date. Just bookmark the page and come back every other day to see if more freebies have dropped.

If you insist on doing everything yourself, you can join the The Dragon Odyssey Official Discord server and follow the developer on their social media platforms, including X (@NEOCRAFT_Studio) and the NEOCRAFT Facebook page.

Why Are My The Dragon Odyssey Codes Not Working?

Most of The Dragon Odyssey codes expire after about three weeks, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. If you come across any invalid ones in our article, let us know. You should also be careful about typos when entering each code. For guaranteed results, it’s best that you copy/paste everything with the help of our article.

What Is The Dragon Odyssey?

The Dragon Odyssey is a gripping MMORPG title with strong ARPG elements. You can choose to play as one of the many classes and customize your character to your liking. There are many majestic things to find in the realm of Azeroth, and you can choose to play the campaign and beat Blood King Anarion or challenge other players to PvP battles. Get the coolest pets and mounts and enjoy your unique adventure.

