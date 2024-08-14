The Elusive Samurai Anime Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

The Elusive Samurai is one of the most talked-about anime of the summer season, largely because the series displays breathtakingly beautiful animation. As the series continues to build out the world’s history and introduce new characters, when can we expect The Elusive Samurai Episode 7 to be released?

When Does The Elusive Samurai Episode 7 Come Out?

The Elusive Samurai Episode 7 will be simulcasting the Japanese-dubbed version of the episode on Saturday, August 17, 2024. The English dub of the episode won’t be out for some time, as Episode 3 barely received its English dub on August 10, 2024. Below is a list of more time zone-specific release dates:

Saturday, August 17, 2024, 9:00 AM PT

Saturday, August 17, 2024, 10:00 AM MT

Saturday, August 17, 2024, 11:00 AM CST

Saturday, August 17, 2024, 12:00 PM EST

The Elusive Samurai is available to stream on Crunchyroll, with different membership tiers that are both paid and free. However, keep in mind that the free version of the streaming service has limited access to simulcasts like The Elusive Samurai.

What Happens in The Elusive Samurai Episode 6?

The Elusive Samurai Episode 6 largely focused on Tokiyuki and Genba being pursued by Sukefusa, a talented tracker, and Sadamune. It was a dangerous game of cat and mouse that was bolstered by the beautiful visuals of the show, as The Elusive Samurai continues to stand out among the other anime of the season with its incredible attention to detail and impressive visuals. The intense nature of Episode 6 and the victory that was barely grasped by the Elusive Warriors as they live to fight another day perfectly encapsulates why this is the must-watch anime of the summer.

Episode 6 of The Elusive Samurai also demonstrated Tokiyuki’s willingness to put himself on the line for his warriors, taking a blow to save Genba and getting injured in the process. The stakes only continue to get higher for Tokiyuki and his band of fighters, and the tease for Episode 7 promises a reconnaissance mission and the introduction of a new recruit to join Tokiyuki’s ranks.

So, The Elusive Samurai Episode 7 will be released on Saturday, August 17, 2024, and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

