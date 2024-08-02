Netflix’s Master of the House is quite a ride. This Thai series’ premise might seem similar to Knives Out, but it’s so much more twisted. So, how does it conclude? Here’s the ending of Master of the House, explained.

Recommended Videos

Who Killed the Master in Master of the House?

The Master, Roongroj, was killed indirectly by the maid and wife, Kaimook. She poisoned his drink by putting in a drop of the recreational drug his son Phupat was using. He started to hallucinate and, in the middle of a trip, plunged over the balcony.

The butterflies we saw at the beginning were all in his head, and while drugging him didn’t guarantee his death, hearing his younger son, Mavin, banging at the door took him over the edge, literally and figuratively.

Related: Is Netflix’s Master of the House Getting a Season 2?

Master of the House’s Ending, Explained

Does that mean Kaimook was behind the whole thing? Not exactly. She may have been the ringleader, but the whole household was in on the plan to get rid of the family. Kaimook had one hell of a good reason, too.

The show painted Roongroj as a kindly man, frustrated by his sons’ inability to cooperate, not unlike Knives Out. But the ending of Master of the House gradually revealed he was every bit as much a bastard as the rest of his family. He raped Kaimook, and while she played along, becoming his wife, that was what spurred her on to take down the family.

The other household staff recorded the activities of the family, including Phuphat throwing his brother Mavin over the side of a boat to drown. Kaimook had also spiked Mavin’s drink to help things along.

The will Mavin had bribed/threatened the solicitor was a fake, and the true will, which came to light in the penultimate episode, named Kaimook as the sold beneficiary. Phuphat confronted Kaimook, and she dropped her submissive act. She told him he had two choices: to confess his crimes to the police (the maids had enough evidence to frame him for the father’s murder) or fight it in the courts and lose.

Phuphat tried to strangle Kaimook but found himself surrounded by the household staff, all recording him with their phones. He chose option three and ran, using whatever money he left to get thoroughly wasted. We later saw him stabbed to death in a back alley robbery. His son Shutter also died in hospital, putting an end to the Roongroj line.

With Kaimook now the owner of the house and all the assets, the servants all had the run of things. They got to party in the house, eat fine food, and didn’t have to deal with their former masters’ horrible, abusive behavior. As for the female members of the family, they survive, but without their spouses/parents’ cash, they’ll have to start doing things for themselves.

That’s the ending of Master of the House explained. And if you’re looking for something lighter but still with a little murder, here’s where to stream Netflix’s black comedy Hit Man.

Master of the House is streaming now on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy