The Expanse: A Telltale Series has received a gameplay trailer, featuring Cara Gee reprising the role of Camina Drummer as she explores “dangerous and uncharted edges of The Belt.” The game is coming to PC and unspecified consoles in summer 2023, and it will demonstrate an upgrade in gameplay experience compared to old Telltale titles. This time around, you’ll be walking on walls and ceilings and using Zero-G thrusters to float. And in general, you’ll apparently be a little more hands-on with the action, beyond dialogue exchanges.

The short summary for the story of The Expanse: A Telltale Series is as follows: “In the near future on the outskirts of the asteroid belt, a bloody mutiny breaks loose on the Artemis. You take the role of XO Camina Drummer, where your choices determine the fate of the ship. What will you do with the truth, Bosmang?” With that in mind, you are prepared to watch that The Expanse: A Telltale Series gameplay trailer, which has an inordinate amount of floating mutilated corpses.

As a reminder, this Telltale isn’t quite the same entity we remember from a decade ago. This is a revival of the original brand with a handful of the original staff included, and it is also working on The Wolf Among Us 2. For The Expanse in particular though, Life is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine is developing it with Telltale.