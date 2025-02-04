Forgot password
The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Brings Marvel's First Family Back to Live-Action

Jackson Hayes
Published: Feb 4, 2025

It’s been nearly a decade since the release of the last live-action Fantastic Four movie. Marvel Studios has the rights to the characters back, though, and it’s finally ready to unveil its take on Marvel’s First Family with the trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Following a teaser for a countdown for a live stream, the trailer for the Matt Shakman-directed project is finally here. Check it out below:

Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t reveal much in the way of story. However, it does hit a lot of the beats that fans expect from a Fantastic Four project; Johnny is Johnny, Ben is a bit of a Debbie Downer, and Reed and Sue are keeping the whole thing together.

What really pops in the first look is the ’60s aesthetic. Of course, the Fantastic Four’s first comic arrived in 1961, and Marvel Studios is looking to pay homage to that by setting the team’s first movie in that sort of environment. At this point, it’s unclear if it’s the past of the Sacred Timeline or another reality, but the movie is sure to answer that question.

One thing that does point to the film taking place in another universe is the inclusion of its villain, Galactus. Known as the World Eater, he comes to Earth in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and probably won’t be looking to slim down. It’ll be up to Reed and Co. to stop Galactus from devouring the planet and everything on it.

Bringing the team to life, of course, is Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing. They’ll be joined by an impressive cast that includes Julia Garner, Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne, who recently made her MCU debut in What If…? as the daughter of Darcy Lewis and Howard the Duck, Birdy.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps blasts into theaters on July 25, 2025.

