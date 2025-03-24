Boss fights are never easy, particularly when you are only prepared for a portion of it. And for players jumping into The First Berserker: Khazan, you must be prepared for many twists and turns in boss battles. Here’s how to beat the Blade Phantom in The First Berserker: Khazan.

How To Beat Blade Phantom in The First Berserker: Khazan

Phase 1

Image Source: Nexon via The Escapist

The ghostly voices that have haunted Khazan will finally materialize on the Trials of the Frozen Mountain level on Stormpass in the form of the Blade Phantom. And as its name suggests, this can be a tough foe that will test your abilities to manage your stamina and aggressiveness with its relentless attacks. This will also be your first boss that has more than one phase.

As the fight begins, you will start in a castle where the floors are flooded with a crimson liquid. The Blade Phantom usually unleashes these attacks:

Six-hit combo with four punches and two kicks, the second being a delayed attack

Three-hit combo with two punches followed by a downward kick

Four-hit combo starting with a right hook and then two kicks, ending with a leaping kick smash

Three-hit combo with flashing punches, followed by a grab that needs to be dodged

Other than these melee attacks, the Blade Phantom can summon a giant hammer in The First Berserker: Khazan that it will bring down for damage and cause red spikes to appear in front of it. If it uses the spear instead, get ready for a quick throw and then a teleporting smash that you must avoid. Should the boss use a blade, it will engage with a swift six-hit combo. It can also disappear and dash around the battlefield before attacking.

By learning all these timings and parrying or dodging, you can attack in between to sufficiently bring down its stamina for a Brutal Attack. Keep doing this until you deplete about half its health, which kicks off the second phase.

Phase 2

Image Source: Nexon via The Escapist

The Blade Phantom always starts this phase off with four claw attacks, followed by a spear throw from high above. Once the spear lands, get away from the affected area and get ready for a leaping swipe. This is followed up by three greatsword slashes and a final hammer smash.

Other than the new claw attacks, the Blade Phantom largely performs the same moves in The First Berserker: Khazan, except for a spear thrust and follow-up, and four to six sets of swift dual-wielding attacks. It will also start teleporting more frequently, and when it has the greatsword, watch out for the multiple slashes and the final Burst Attack, which is when a red P-like symbol appears on the screen. You must use Counterattack (L1/LB + Circle/B) to parry this successfully, restoring your stamina while leaving the boss open for more attacks.

Make sure to punish the Blade Phantom when you deplete its stamina and only initiate the Brutal Attack once the window is almost closed. This way, you maximize the damage done to the boss and make it easier to achieve victory. Your rewards for being the boss are 8,640 Lacrima, some Soul Eater gear items, a Shieldsman’s Ring, and Netherworld Mineral for crafting.

That’s the essential information on how to beat the Blade Phantom in The First Berserker: Khazan. For more help with the game, please search The Escapist.

The First Berserker: Khazan is available now in Early Access.

