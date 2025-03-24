The dragonkin has always been a thorn in the side of the heroes in the Dungeon Fighter Online universe, and players will confront this threat in The First Berserker: Khazan as well. That means caution is the top priority, and for players struggling and needing help on how to beat the Viper in The First Berserker: Khazan, this is what you need to do.

How to Beat Viper in The First Berserker: Khazan

Phase 1

Image Source: Nexon via The Escapist

The Viper is a high-ranking dragonkin created by Hismar, designed to lead the defeated dragons to continue causing chaos, and is a powerful foe to contend with even without tapping into Hismar’s power.

After you have set up all your skills for your chosen weapon, we recommend summoning the Spirit of Advocacy just outside the gates to the boss for some added help. Once you are face to face with the Viper, watch out for:

Three-hit combo starting with two stabs and a spear swing

Two-hit spear-swinging combo from left to right

A large sweep followed by a leap away. It then throws its spear up to two times, so watch out for the returning weapon.

Four-hit combo with a spinning spear, and then swipes in both directions

Timing your blocks and executing Perfect Guards will deplete its stamina fast, and you want to keep pressuring the Viper with more attacks and Brutal Attacks when you get the chance. Having the Spirit of Advocacy to act as a decoy helps tremendously as well. At about half its health, the boss will roar and summon an energy tornado around it, so get away to avoid getting sucked in.

Image Source: Nexon via The Escapist

After the energy blast, watch out for its leaping slam. The Viper will now use its grab attack, signified by the flashing tip of the spear, so dodge to the right to avoid it. It also has a new ranged attack that send the spear spinning vertically into it, followed by a pair of jumping attacks.

All of its previous attacks now hit harder and have more hits added to them as well, so always be blocking just to be on the safe side. If you can execute the Perfect Guard on the final hit of its five-hit combo, it will stagger the boss and become your turn to do immense damage.

After you reduce all of its health, the real fight has only just began.

Phase 2

Image Source: Nexon via The Escapist

Tapping into Hismar’s power, the Viper is now a more fearsome foe with a full health bar once again. It uses its fortified left arm for downward smashes and swipes, as well as the giant sword for slashes. If you see it roar, prepare for two wide-ranging arm attacks followed by a Burst Attack, so prepare to use Counterattack to stun it for a window of opportunity.

Get its health to the halfway mark, and it will summon a storm that dims the arena. Every time the lightning flashes, the Viper will leap towards you to try to attack. It will do this several times, and end it by charging towards you before using an uppercut. Parry or dodge these attacks, and continue to exploit the aggressiveness to your advantage. The enemy will also add a leaping slam into its arsenal, so adjust your position accordingly.

Always keep an eye on your stamina, as you do not want to be left feeling exhausted and exposed when the Viper gets ready for a sustained combo. Defeating the boss will net you more than 10,000 Lacrima, Hismar’s Scale, a few Fallen Lord items, and the Hunter’s Ring.

Hopefully, all of the information will help you clear any doubts on how to beat the Viper in The First Berserker: Khazan. For more help with the game, please search The Escapist.

