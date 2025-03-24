How To Beat the Yetuga in The First Berserker: Khazan

Whenever any game steps into the genre that is now popularly known as Soulslike, players already know that they are in for tough fights, and that’s definitely the case in The First Berserker: Khazan. Here’s how to beat Yetuga in The First Berserker: Khazan.

How To Beat Yetuga in The First Berserker: Khazan

Although this will be your first boss fight in the game, it doesn’t mean that it will be any easier. After learning about the various mechanics of the combat system in The First Berserker: Khazan, you will need to rely on all of them to come out of this battle victorious.

The Yetuga is an aggressive foe, unafraid of attacking frenetically when its territory is being encroached upon, and that’s where players find themselves in the conclusion to the Mount Heinmach level. Similar to the other hulking beasts that you would have fought, the boss is capable of both long and short-range attacks, including a leaping slam.

Depending on your playstyle, you will need to focus on your dodges and parries in order to avoid sustained damage. The Yetuga is capable of:

Two-hit combo starting with a left-handed smash downward and a right-handed uppercut

Four-hit combo with horizontal swipes with its left or right arm

Downward smash with both arms

Leaping single-handed smash

Jumping grab

A charge

Naturally, you will learn its patterns throughout the fight, and you need to get your hits in between its attacks. Other than the jumping grab, using parry will allow you to do more Stamina damage to the boss, and you can use its aggressiveness to your advantage. Avoiding the charge and letting Yetuga smash into a wall in The First Berserker: Khazan will make it vulnerable for a small window, where you can get free hits in. This is where you can potentially destroy the ice spikes on its back, reducing the attacking potency of the boss.

Other than the grab, you can parry all of its attacks at this stage, which will save you Stamina as well. Keep up the pressure, and you will do enough damage to trigger the next stage of the Yetuga fight in The First Berserker: Khazan. Once you see the beast roar and power up, get some distance.

It will pick up a giant rock and use it to smash toward you, so dodge or parry at the right moment to avoid damage. Yetuga will also start using frost breath that creates ice spikes, so either move away or parry the attack when it reaches you. Use Potent Attacks when you can, and when it gets exhausted, unleash a Brutal Attack to get substantial damage in and the Yetuga will fall soon enough.

In addition to 4,800 Lacrima, you will also get a few Frozen Mountain gear items and the Necklace of Resolve for your efforts.

And that’s all the key information needed to beat the Yetuga in The First Berserker: Khazan. For more help with the game, please search The Escapist.

The First Berserker: Khazan is available now in Early Access.

