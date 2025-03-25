The First Berserker: Khazan – How to Claim Pre-order Items

For fans into hardcore action roleplaying adventures, Neople’s The First Berserker: Khazan should definitely be up your alley. The stylish title cast players in the role of the legendary general, wrongly accused of treason and trying to find justice for his fallen comrades and himself. That means getting all the help possible, and for players looking for the solution on how to claim pre-order items in The First Berserker: Khazan, this guide will help.

Recommended Videos

How to Claim Pre-Order Items in The First Berserker: Khazan

Image Source: Nexon via The Escapist

While certain pre-order bonuses may be just cosmetic items, the gear items that can be obtained in The First Berserker: Khazan are actually quite powerful. As such, you will still need to progress deeper into the game before you can claim them.

This requires players to complete the first two main missions of the game, completing both Mount Heimach and Stormpass. This will see you defeat both Yetuga and the Blade Phantom, opening the way to access the hub area of The Crevice.

Upon clearing the latter boss, use the glowing sword to teleport Khazan into The Crevice, with more of the story being fleshed out along the way. Once you have full control of the hero once more, head to the giant tablet near the Blade Phantom, and look just behind it.

Against the wall will be a glowing barrel that you can interact with. This is where your pre-order items are located, whether it be for the Standard or Deluxe edition bonuses.

What are the Pre-Order Items in The First Berserker: Khazan?

Image Source: Nexon via The Escapist

As mentioned earlier, the bonus items bestowed upon early adopters and invested fans have some really cool benefits, and can give you a headstart in the game due to the set bonuses. Here’s what you can get:

Standard Pre-Order Items

Fallen Star’s Resolve (Helm)

Fallen Star’s Scar (Top)

Fallen Star’s Mark (Gauntlet)

Fallen Star’s Tattered Clothing (Pants)

Fallen Star’s Shackles (Shoes)

By equipping these items, you can count on the following bonuses in addition to their base stats:

x2 Pieces: +100 Max Stamina

x3 Pieces: +150 Max Health

x4 Pieces: +30 Percent Stamina Recovery

x5 Pieces: +1 Netherworld Energy Charge

The last is quite valuable, as that means an additional healing charge early on in the game.

Deluxe Edition Pre-Order Items

Hero’s Dual Wield (Dual Wield)

Hero’s Spear (Spear)

Hero’s Greatsword (Greatsword)

Hero’s Helm (Helm)

Hero’s Pauldrons (Top)

Hero’s Wristguards (Gauntlet)

Hero’s Leggings (Pants)

Hero’s Combat Boots (Shoes)

By equipping these items, the following set bonuses will apply:

x2 Pieces: +5 Vitality

x3 Pieces: +5 Endurance

x4 Pieces: +5 Proficiency

x5 Pieces: +5 Strength

x6 Pieces: +5 Willpower

An instant boost of +5 for any of the stats makes a difference, and you can immediately see your health and stamina bars get longer. The entire set can actually last you for quite a bit, together with other stat improvements, but once you get into the meta of min-maxing, you will need to switch out your gear.

And there you go, everything you need to know about how to claim pre-order items in The First Berserker: Khazan. For more help with the game, please search The Escapist.

Next Poll

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy