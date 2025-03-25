The First Berserker: Khazan – How to Use Counterattack and Reflection

Sometimes, a good defense can be the key to winning, and that’s certainly the case in The First Berserker: Khazan. With a need to monitor your stamina usage, you cannot always attack, and defending well ensures your enemies will be the ones suffering from exhaustion as you punish them. For players trying to find out just how to use Counterattack and Reflection in The First Berserker: Khazan, read on.

How to Use Counterattack in The First Berserker: Khazan

Image Source: Nexon via The Escapist

One of the first defensive skills players will unlock in the game is Counterattack. Although you can guard or dodge most attacks in the game with the proper timing, there is a type of attack that you cannot use Brink Guard on.

Known as Burst Attacks, they are powerful moves that enemies can unleash that deal high stamina and health damage. When they are preparing for such an attack, a flashing symbol will appear on the screen along with a unique sound effect. This is your cue to prepare to utilize Counterattack.

The inputs required are L1+Circle/LB+B, but the timing is equally important. This isn’t a case of just using the input and negating the attack entirely. You must time the Counterattack animation to the impact of the enemy’s attack, which you will need to learn and get used to.

A successful Counterattack will not just stop you from taking any damage; it also restores all of your stamina and staggers the enemy, giving you a chance to deliver great damage in a short period of time. Always be ready to use this move against enemies that have Burst Attacks, such as The Viper, and you will have an easier time.

How to Use Reflection in The First Berserker: Khazan

Image Source: Nexon via The Escapist

With Brink Guard an already reliable option for skilled players to avoid damage, what other use can a skill like Reflection have? The answer lies in the damage that it can deliver while keeping Khazan protected.

This crucial skill will be vital when facing the tougher bosses deeper into the game, as it gives you a proper window of retaliation when used correctly. Reflection can be executed by pressing L1+Triangle/LB+Y, and will have a short animation that sees Khazan swing his weapon towards a target.

The key to executing the perfect Reflection is to have the swing connect with an enemy’s attack animation. This will cause a large amount of stamina damage, and stunning them at the same time. Further upgrades add health damage to Reflection, as well as shortening the animation window to give you a more precise execution. You will need to spend some time with the move so you know exactly just when to use it against attacks.

The downside is that if you miss, you will take not just some health damage but also substantial stamina damage, leaving you in a precarious situation. Reflection cannot be used on Burst Attacks or grabs, so keep that in mind when fighting and practicing.

With that, you are all caught up on how to use Counterattack and Reflection in The First Berserker: Khazan. For more help with the game, please search The Escapist.

