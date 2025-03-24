What Are Soulstones and How To Use Them in The First Berserker: Khazan

Stepping into the world of a game like The First Berserker: Khazan can be daunting, and it’s not just about the challenging combat that awaits. The environment can be full of danger as well. Here’s what Soulstones are and how to use them in The First Berserker: Khazan.

What Are Soulstones in The First Berserker: Khazan?

As you start your journey with Khazan, there will be plenty of things to look out for. Enemies lying in ambush should be high on the list, but there are also many other things that can be found lying around. This could be treasure chests, important pick-ups that are guarded or hard to get to, and then there are the red, glowing stones known as the Soulstones.

These objects can be found throughout a level and will usually require some platforming and sharp eyes to find them. They are not to be marveled at. Instead, you must destroy each and every one of them either through melee or ranged attacks with the Javelin.

Once you gain access to the hub zone of The Crevice and the portals in which to travel to past and new levels, you will be able to see just how many Soulstones there are on each level.

How To Use Soulstones in The First Berserker: Khazan

With each Soulstone you destroy, it will add to a total that will be used via the NPC Daphrona. You will first encounter Daphrona in the Embars Ruins – Forgotten Temple level. She will be on hand to explain the situation regarding the Netherworld and the leaking energy, and once players have successfully cleared the level, she will make her way to The Crevice and be accessible in the Nether realm.

Upon speaking to her, she will have the option for you to Unleash Soulstones. Depending on the number of Soulstones you have, you can potentially augment Khazan in different ways. The two usual options are to either increase your Lacrima Gain, which helps with leveling up and stat boosts or to increase the amount of health you recover every time you use Netherworld Energy.

In between, there may be other more valuable buffs, such as attack or recovery buffs, all designed to give you more of an edge when facing the dangers on Khazan’s journey. Anytime you have destroyed a couple of Soulstones, it is always helpful to return to Daphrona and see if you have enough for another benefit.

That’s all you will need to know about what Soulstones are and how to use them in The First Berserker: Khazan. For more assistance with the game, please search The Escapist.

The First Berserker: Khazan is available now in Early Access.

