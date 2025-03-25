The First Berserker: Khazan – What Is the Spirit of Advocacy and How To Upgrade It

With how challenging the fights in The First Berserker: Khazan can be, it wouldn’t be a surprise if players needed some help, especially when facing one of the many bosses. While the game does not feature a co-op mechanic in having another player jump in, it does have an alternative. For players who want to learn just what is the Spirit of Advocacy and how to upgrade it in The First Berserker: Khazan, let us guide you.

Unlocking The Spirit of Advocacy in The First Berserker: Khazan

Image Source: Nexon via The Escapist

Players would have already known the pain of battling against dangerous bosses such as Yetuga and the Blade Phantom without any help, but a solution will soon appear in the third mission of the game.

In the Forgotten Temples in the Embars Ruins, you will first encounter a Revenant of Adversity at the bottom of the temple. This occurs after disabling the magical device siphoning Netherworld energy. This is essentially a clone of a cross between Khazan and the Blade Phantom, and defeating it will unlock the option of summoning a Spirit of Advocacy moving forward.

How to Summon The Spirit of Advocacy in The First Berserker: Khazan

Image Source: Nexon via The Escapist

Now that the option is unlocked, you might be wondering just when you can count on some help. Unfortunately, the Spirit of Advocacy is only available just before the final boss fight of each mission, and won’t be able to help you in other parts of a level.

The telltale sign is to look for the golden glowing spot in front of the boss gate, and you will have to spend a Lacrima of Circulation in order to get the help. These rare items can be obtained from defeating other Revenants of Adversity, which are now present in each level. Whenever you get the chance to, be sure to summon said enemies and eliminate them, as the Circular Lacrima is going to be very important in the next step.

How to Upgrade The Spirit of Advocacy in The First Berserker: Khazan

Image Source: Nexon via The Escapist

After completing the Forgotten Temple mission, the NPC Daphrona will be present back at The Crevice. Speak to her, and she will provide the option to upgrade The Spirit of Advocacy using Lacrima of Circulation.

You can use a set number of the resource to bolster the health, damage, and stamina of The Spirit of Advocacy, making it a much more useful ally in boss fights. It would make sense to farm more Lacrima of Circulation to use in this endeavor, while earning you normal Lacrima to use in upgrading your stats together with Vengeance Points bonuses. Daphrona is also able to tap into the Soulstones destroyed to grant you additional buffs, so make sure to check that out as well.

That’s all you need to know when it comes to what is the Spirit of Advocacy and how to upgrade it in The First Berserker: Khazan. For more help with the game, please search The Escapist.

