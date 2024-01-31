Getting Flawless on your favorite Olivia Rodrigo song is about to get a whole lot easier. The Fortnite Festival controller finally has a release window.

When Fortnite Chapter 5 made its long-awaited debut in late 2023, it brought some interesting new modes along with it. LEGO Fortnite quickly took the world by storm, being the hottest survival game before Palword came along, and Rocket Racing provided gamers with a nice change of pace. However, Fortnite Festival has received a lot of attention from rockers, which led Epic Games to start to add new Jam Tracks weekly.

The one thing missing from Fortnite Festival, though, is an instrument controller that allows gamers to rock out like they used to in Rock Band. Epic promised something was on the way, and now, there’s finally concrete news. IGN posted the official reveal trailer for the PDP Riffmaster Wireless Guitar Controller, which will be compatible with Fortnite Festival and Rock Band. You can check it out below:

The controller looks a lot like the old ones, with a few more bells and whistles included, and that should be enough for Fortnite Festival enthusiasts, who won’t have to wait too long, as the item is set to release in Spring 2024 and will be compatible with the mode once Harmonix releases an update. And there will be an Xbox and a PlayStation version, so no one will have to worry about missing notes because they don’t have the right equipment.

Whether any other changes come to Fortnite Festival between now and then is a mystery, but players won’t have to worry about it going away because Epic has already confirmed that it’s going to stick around for the long haul. So, get your setlists ready!

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.