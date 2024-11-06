‘The Hosts Aren’t Messy Enough For Me’: Love Is Blind Fans are Massively Disappointed By the Reunion

Love Is Blind fans tuned into Netflix for a spicy Season 7 reunion. Instead they got a big drama-free letdown. Across X, viewers have been letting loose their disappointment, calling for the hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, to take a backseat — or perhaps no seat at all.

The main complaint? Obviously, these hosts play too nice. They don’t ask the hard questions. As Partially Frozen Chocolate Uncrustable, puts it, “See, the hosts aren’t messy enough for me.”

Chic Therapy echoes, “This Love Is Blind reunion is a serious let down. The hosts are terrible. They are letting people get away with lying. No accountability, nothing.”

Tamantha suggests, “Love Is Blind needs to start bringing people out like Maury. We needed Tyler’s baby mamas on the stage, the kids too, and Alex’s daddy like come on. Do y’all want ratings or not?”

X Wasn’t the Only Platform Where Fans Were Venting

Over on Reddit, user PuzzleheadedDraw6575 observed, “The way Nick and Vanessa greet the baby like they’ve never seen one before. Does anyone else find them to be awful hosts?” User FantasticWinner1529 agrees, “This season was literally the WORST ever… They are ruined by the HOSTS.”

Budget_Prize6132 opines with a little more finesse: “I personally think Nick and Vanessa have lost their charm with hosting this show and have not and cannot recover from the earlier bashings they’ve received from their approach. You can see their personal opinions take over sometimes and they pick a side instead of staying neutral and mediating.”

Fans wanted accountability, drama, and the kinds of juicy confrontations that reunions are supposed to deliver. But Nick and Vanessa seemed more interested in keeping the peace than digging into the dirt.

And the frustration with Nick and Vanessa has reached a breaking point for many fans. For example, the late great Hannibal Lecter directly pled, “Can Nick and Vanessa Lachey PLEASE be fired as hosts from Love Is Blind.”

Nick and Vanessa did announce at the reunion, though, that Love is Blind will be back for Season 8. It premieres on Valentine’s Day 2025. Will the hosts still be there at the end?

