The Hunt: Mega Edition
Image via Roblox Presents
Category:
Video Games
Codes

The Hunt: Mega Edition Codes (March 2025)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Mar 14, 2025

Updated March 14, 2025

We added new codes!

Playing minigames is fun, but we all know why we’re in this game. The Hunt: Mega Edition is all about the rewards and money. Crack your knuckles and sit back because it’s time to battle the entire world and win.

You can use the The Hunt: Mega Edition codes below to get UGC items for your avatar. Not only do you get to win rewards, but you get to claim them for free. If you want to claim goodies from a title that’s joining The Hunt event, then check out our Basketball Legends Codes list.

All The Hunt: Mega Edition Codes List

Active The Hunt: Mega Edition Codes

  • A101AGF4: Use for a Cactrot accessory

Expired The Hunt: Mega Edition Codes

  • There are currently no expired The Hunt: Mega Edition codes.

How to Redeem Codes in The Hunt: Mega Edition

You can get free UGC items, but you’ll need to redeem the The Hunt: Mega Edition in the following way:

How to redeem The Hunt: Mega Edition codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run The Hunt: Mega Edition in Roblox.
  2. Press the Redeem Code button.
  3. Enter a code into the text field.
  4. Hit Claim and then Purchase the item for zero Robux.

How to Get More The Hunt: Mega Edition Codes

Expect news on the official Roblox social media platforms such as the X account (@Roblox), YouTube channel (@Roblox), and the Roblox Presents Roblox group. You can also come back to this list and check it on occasion after you bookmark it first.

Why Are My The Hunt: Mega Edition Codes Not Working?

If you’re not getting the option to purchase the free item, then there are two possibilities. You’re either trying to redeem The Hunt: Mega Edition codes that are expired, or you’ve made typos. Copy/paste the codes from this list, and if you’re getting nothing, then they’re likely inactive.

What is The Hunt: Mega Edition?

The Hunt is where you truly have to show your skills, and in The Hunt: Mega Edition, the games you’ll have to compete in are no joke. You have to compete in various tasks against other players to unlock amazing rewards.

