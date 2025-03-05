The Hunt: Mega Edition Roblox Competition for a $1 Million Grand Prize

On March 4th, Roblox CEO David Baszucki announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the biggest Roblox event ever, The Hunt: Mega Edition, will take place from March 13th to March 24th. Players will try to hunt down hidden surprises on more than two dozen Roblox experiences and win 50 ultra-rare digital items made exclusively for this event.

The top ten players will travel to San Mateo, California, to face off in the live-streamed finals at Roblox HQ, and the lucky and skilled winner will go home with one million dollars.

The biggest Roblox event in history is open to players 13 and up, while younger competitors can still participate and win one of 50 ultra-rare digital items, but they are excluded from the grand finale event and the chance to win $1M.

All competing games have a minimal maturity index. Before The Hunt: Mega Edition starts, you can start preparing yourself by playing one or more games listed below.

Rivals

This exciting first-person shooter comes from Nosniy Games, a well-known Roblox developer. Rivals game offers a variety of game modes, including 1v1 duels and 5v5 team matches. It’s a highly inclusive shooter game made for all fans of the genre.

SpongeBob Tower Defense

Team up with SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, and the co. and defend Bikini Bottom from all kinds of relentless foes. SpongeBob Tower Defense, made by Paramount and Wonder Works Studio, provides a thrilling story and a variety of challenges, predominantly for fans of the famous TV show.

Basketball Legends

This fast-paced basketball game is made by InfinitySports, which is ideal for competitive sports players on the Roblox platform. To be the best on the court in Basketball Legends, you must earn codes and buy emotes and other items to improve your stats and abilities.

IT GIRL

For all of you fashion gurus, this Bratz-inspired game allows you to dress up, choose accessories, and go wild with items from all fashion eras and animation lines. IT GIRL comes from IT GIRL Magazine, and it’s not aiming exclusively girls, but all audiences alike.

Participants of The Hunt: Mega Edition must be prepared for a contest of skill, and no purchases are available or necessary. The top ten players ages 13 to 17 will be accompanied by a parent on their trip to California. Start playing The Hunt: Mega Edition right now!

