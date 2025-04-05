The Hunt: Mega Final Results

The Hunt came to a majestic ending on April 4, with the top 10 players fighting for the grand prize of $1 million dollars. The event was nothing short of remarkable, with the competitors showing why they’re the best of the best. However, only one walked away as the winner. Here are the results of The Hunt: Mega Final.

Recommended Videos

What Happened in The Hunt: Mega Final

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The four-hour event was simultaneously livestreamed on the official Roblox Youtube, Twitch and TikTok accounts. Players got to compete in three eliminatory parts of the final:

Qualifying Round: Ten players collect points by competing in five games (Dress To Impress, Super League Soccer, Blade Ball, Slap Battles and DOORS), with the top four on the leaderboard advancing. Round of Four: Four players go head-to-head in Driving Empire and Rivals to secure a position in the final game. $1 Million Dollar Round: The top two players face off in Tower of Hell to become the winner of The Hunt: Mega Final.

The ten players competing for the grand prize of $1 million dollars were: TheDeathEagle, pokethedragon100000, Shayph, Icyycl, Anonymous_Lime, robey100, Duddedud, 3ja_e, MxdMax and Antorell.

Qualifying Round Results

Image via Roblox.

The first part of the final was the qualifying round, in which the players competed in five different games in order to collect as many points as possible. Excluding the first game, dubbed as a warm-up, the remaining four games saw the player with the most total points automatically progress to the round of four.

The first game in the qualifying round was Dress To Impress, with two regular but shortened rounds. Contestants gathered points dressing up for the themes of circus and ice fairies, and with three guest judges rating their outfits, first standings were quickly made on the leaderboard.

Next followed Super League Soccer, the only team event in this final, with the players competing in three 5v5 soccer games. After the first two matches ended in penalties, the third match brought us the first player to advance to the round of four – Duddedud, with an advantage of only four points compared to the second placed player.

The third game of the evening was Blade Ball, in which the remaining nine players fought in five matches to secure their position as the second contestant progressing to the round of four. This quick-paced game was almost completely dominated by Antorell. His three wins out of five rounds got him the #1 on the leaderboard and a place in the round of four.

Another game in which players compete in five matches was Slap Battles, which saw much of the expected drama. Even though the absurdly comical premise of the game, all the five matches were intense, with every player giving their all. However, it was Shayph who accumulated the most points and advanced to the round of four.

The final event in the qualifying round was DOORS and unlike the previous game, only one round was played. Even though several remaining players claimed to be experts in this game, a new DOORS game-mode was featured for this event. Ultimately robey100 won the round and thus took the final place in the round of four.

Round of Four Results

Image via Roblox.

The players that advanced into the round of four – Duddedud, Antorell, Shayph and robey100 – faced off in Driving Empire and Rivals. Contrary to the previous part of the final, there was no point collecting here, with all four players competing in both games. Two wins in these games mean going to the grand final, whereas two losses mean instant elimination.

First off was Driving Empire in which players drove three 1v1 laps. Quick thinking and reflexes are necessary for this type of game, especially when you finish three laps in just over a minute, meaning both matches were expectedly intense. In the end, Duddedud was faster than robey100 and Shayph came first in front of Antorell.

The deciding event was the face-off in Rivals, where 1v1 the winner was decided in 1v1 fights. Shayph easily defeated Duddedud, got his second win and became the first player in the grand final. As for the other pair, robey100 got his first win by eliminating Antorell in a very intense match, but gets eliminated by Duddedud, who joins Shayph in the fight for $1 million dollars.

$1 Million Round Results

Image via Roblox.

The $1 million dollar prize was ultimately decided by one game. Shayph and Duddedud faced off against each other directly in Tower of Hell. It all came down to this – an obby game to decide the grand winner.

The two players were presented with an obby challenge, where the wins from last round still count. Considering Shayph came undefeated, he had a significant advantage where only one win was necessary to make him come on top. After a particularly difficult tower, the last 20 seconds decided the winner.

The grand winner of The Hunt: Mega Final, having shown an enormous level of expertise and game mastery, is Shayph! Congratulations to him, and also to the rest of the 9 players who participated in the final.

And that’s a wrap on The Hunt! With an exciting event final such as this one, we can’t wait to see what Roblox has in store for the next one. If you want to see what The Hunt was all about, check out our codes list for The Hunt.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy