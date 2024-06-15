The Illusion Quest – Ghost Location In the Throne World in Destiny 2

Once you wrap up your time in The Final Shape campaign in Destiny 2, then you will get access to some missions for Michah, an Exo NPC located on the Pale Heart at the Lost City. They will have a range of missions available for you that involve revisiting past content to find missing Ghosts.

The Illusion will send you to the Throne World, Savathun’s little hideout, where you will need to take quite the trek through her domain to find the Ghost in question. This one can be a little tricky, so don’t get misled by the waypoint, which will sometimes want to send you the wrong way.

The Illusion quest missing Ghost location

After you pick up this quest, a large circle will appear on the Sanctum of the Brood Queen on the far right of the map. Click on this to place a waypoint, then teleport into the landing zone at Quagmire. Jump on your Sparrow because you have a good distance to go and will need to make your way into the Florescent Canal, then the Court of Thorns. When you arrive there, you will see the enormous structure of the Sanctum of the Brood Queen rising up above you.

The green energy elevators will be powered on, so you can get to the top quickly and easily. Make sure you go up OUTSIDE the structure, do not go inside, as that means you are going the wrong way. The waypoint gets a little flaky at this point, so just make sure you take the two energy elevators up.

Once at the top, run across the massive lake toward the red and white island in the distance. This is where you faced Savathun at the end of the Witch Queen expansion in a tense and fun encounter. When you get there, you will find three split figures around the central light.

On the right, just beyond the horse lying on the ground, you will find the Ghost. It is surprisingly hard to spot this one. You can see it in the image below, directly under the reticle.

Once you have it, you will need to return to the Arbor of Light in the Lost City and chat with Micah to move on to the next part of the quest, which will involve you hunting down another Ghost.

