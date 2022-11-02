The The Last of Us TV show at HBO and HBO Max has been a long time coming. Fans originally were hoping to see the adaptation in 2022, but the release was confirmed to be sometime in 2023. HBO gave us a teaser to hold us over back in September, but no solid launch was given. However, HBO and Troy Baker, the actor of Joel in the games, have finally shared a release date for The Last of Us TV show: It will premiere on January 15, 2023.

Here is the official TV release date announcement from Baker, who will also play an unspecified character on The Last of Us:

It’s got everything to do with that little girl…#TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/KHOfkcJlxD — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) November 2, 2022

What a cool poster. Joel and Ellie in the background. The desolate landscape. The creeping danger of the spores. It is quite well done.

The program will basically be a retelling of the original video game that has appeared on three generations of Sony hardware. There will be some added story bits to make this retelling unique.

While I am certainly interested in this, and I love the casting decisions, I can’t help but admit I’m not so excited. I’ve played this story before and feel like the show will have many of the same lines and delivery. I do wonder, though. If this is successful, will HBO greenlight an adaptation of The Last of Us Part II, as well?