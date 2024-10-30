The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 Projected Release Date Based on Latest Rumors and News

Rumor has it that season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina is set to release sooner than we thought! While there aren’t any dates set in stone for when you can expect the new season, the renewal of The Legend of Vox Machina was announced just days before the season 3 finale – So, we know something is coming!

When Can We Expect Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina?

Normally, we would say that the suspense is killing us when waiting for the renewal of a show, but when the fourth season of The Legend of Vox Machina was announced in October 2024, all suspense went out the window. So, as of right now, we know that something is indeed coming, but as for when, we’re not entirely sure.

There have, however, been rumors circulating that fans could potentially expect to see Season 4 in the latter half of 2025. Vox Machina has been known for releasing new seasons every year since 2022, so they are more than likely trying to keep up the consistency when it comes to releasing new seasons.

“We are beyond thrilled – and grateful – to continue the epic and wild adventures of Vex, Vax, Keyleth, Percy, Pike, Grog, and everyone’s favorite character – Scanlan,” executive producer (and Scanlan voice actor) Sam Riegel said in a statement. “With each season, this show levels up, and we already have big plans to level up both our heroes and villains in Season Four.”

Along with the statement, the cast also shared a video to hype up fans and to make the big announcement about season 4!

Talks about a fourth season for Vox Machina started back at the beginning of this year when SAG-AFTRA production listings stated that a fourth and even a fifth season of The Legend of Vox Machina are in development. So, hopefully, after the fourth season, you won’t have to wait too long for the fifth one! Keep ’em coming!

Where Can I Watch The Legend of Vox Machina?

Ahead of season 4, fans can catch up on The Legend of Vox Machina on Amazon Prime, which offers new subscribers a free trial.

Who is the Cast of The Legend of Vox Machina season 4?

Laura Bailey as Vex

Taliesin Jaffe as Percy

Ashley Johnson as Pike

Liam O’Brien as Vax

Marisha Ray as Keyleth

Sam Riegel as Scanlan

Travis Willingham as Grog

Matthew Mercer as Trinket

