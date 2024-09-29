The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Gerudo Sanctum Walkthrough

The Gerudo Sanctum will be either the second or third dungeon players tackle in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Here’s how to complete it and grab every treasure along the way!

Gerudo Sanctum Walkthrough

Upon entering the Gerudo Sanctum, follow Link up the ladder. You’ll be taken to a room with wind cannons. Head right and climb the walls, avoiding the wind cannons as needed. When you reach the top, push the boulder over the lone wind cannon to the left, then head up the ladder the cannon was blowing onto. You’ll be taken to the dungeon’s central room. Activate the waypoint, then head west.

The room will be filled with Flying Tiles. Avoid them as they fly around the room and they’ll break, granting you a red rupee. Return to the central room, then head right. Here, use Bind to pull the lever as far back as possible, then jump onto the conveyor belt and build a platform to help you jump onto the ledge before the door closes. In the next room, use Bind to pull either side of the wall, revealing a treasure chest with a small key. Head back into the central room, then go through the door you just unlocked.

In this room, copy a snake statue then go into the room with the two Mothulas. These Mothulas will fly around and can be annoying to hit, so either summon long-range Echoes like the Boomerang Boarblins or activate Swordfighter Mode to jump and slash them. When they’re defeated, head into the room to the left and go down. You’ll find more conveyor belts moving into a bottomless pit and a stack of boxes. You can either destroy the boxes with an Echo like the Ignizol or bypass the pit by reverse-binding to a Mothula Echo. Regardless of how you do it, go down the ladder.

In this vertical room, use a Caromodillo Lv. 2 to defeat the other Caromodillos, then use a Holmill to burrow into the ground and snag the chest with a Golden Egg. Keep heading down until you enter a room with a tablet and a waypoint. This is your first real puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. The tablet will tell you to “seek two distinct tributes” and that the clues are somewhere on the first floor.

Before you leave this room, use Bind on the wall to the right to open a pathway. Head to the right, avoiding the Holmill, and use wind cannons to blow the sand away. This will reveal a tablet that tells you the first statue is blue with big tusks. Head back to the main tablet room and go into the room to the left to find a Poe. The Poe will warp around and leave behind deadly fire, so use the Mothula to attack it from afar. When it’s defeated, take its Echo, then open the chest to receive the Dungeon Map.

Head south to leave the Sanctum and you’ll find Link on the move. Before chasing after him, notice the hole in the wall and build some platforms to enter a hidden room, which contains 35 rupees. Leave, then follow Link to the sandy area, making sure to grab the chest with the red rupee along the way. You’ll need to use Bind on the tower to spin the ladder from the righthand side, allowing you to climb it. At the top, grab the chest for a purple rupee, then go left and navigate the little platforming section. At the end, you’ll reach the top of the Sanctum. Defeat the Mothula here, then use the wind cannon on the sand to reveal a chest containing a monster stone. Descend on the right side of the Sanctum, then navigate using an old bed staircase to reach an area filled with ReDeads.

The ReDeads are all in a narrow hallway, so avoiding them will be tough, especially given how they can stun you and hit for some decent damage. If you want to fight them, using a Mothula to hit them from a distance works, or you can use a Caromodillo Lv. 2 to hit them while they’re in the narrow hallway for some decent damage. Regardless of how you do it, once you’re past them, use Bind once more on the tower to grab a handle, though this one is hidden behind a cactus on the left side. Spin the tower, then climb up to find a hawk statue and copy it. Return back to the Sanctum, though head into the rightmost entrance this time.

Once again, you’ll be in a room with a timed lever puzzle, though there will be some quicksand interfering with you this time. Make some platforms in the quicksand, avoiding or defeating the Sand Piranha in the process, then enter the next room. There are two Gibdos and a ReDead, as well as several statues in this tight area. If you have it saved up, use Swordfighter Mode to defeat most if not all of them, then use Echoes to finish the job, copying a cat statue Echo in the process. Use Bind to move the statue blocking the exit, then head to the next room. Activate the waypoint, then head into the next room for the dungeon miniboss.

How To Fight Echo Link

You’ll have to fight Echo Link once more, but instead of him sporting a sword and shield in a small arena, this is the complete opposite. Echo Link now has a bow and moves around the large arena very quickly. There are piles of sand and some bottomless pits around the arena too, making navigation a bit tricky. In fact, getting up close in general will be hard since he can fire a lot faster than most of your Echoes can attack.

For the first phase, summon some Echoes that are good at close-range combat like Club Boarblins. Then, get close to him and use Bind to keep him in place. You can stop his movement for a few seconds, allowing the Boarblins enough time to get close and attack him. After a few hits from them, a cutscene should play where he shifts into his second phase, wherein you now have to deal with three Echo Links that are just as fast, and sport an arrow attack that shoots in three different directions.

Your strategy shouldn’t change. Try to isolate each Echo Link behind the walls of the arena to reduce the chance of the other two hitting you, then start picking them off one by one. The same strategy from above works. Bind Echo Link, then let your Echoes do the rest. Once all three of them are down, the Bow of Might will be yours, allowing you to shoot arrows while in Swordfighter Mode!

Gerudo Sanctum Walkthrough Part 2

With Echo Link defeated once more, head up the ladder and use the bow in Swordfighter Mode to destroy the Beetle Mound and open the pathway to the right. Cross however you can, then head up the ladder. Activate the next waypoint, then use boulders along the conveyor belt to block the fire. At the end of the two conveyor belts, copy the elephant statue, then grab the small key in the chest. Now warp to the waypoint before the Echo Link fight, then head back into the room with the quicksand and use the small key to open the locked door.

In this room, even though there are no handles, use Bind on the off-color wall and pull it open to reveal a pathway. In this room, you’ll have to light all three torches to proceed. To light the first torch in the top-right, create an Ignizol and throw it at the torch. Now, Bind the fire-spewing turret and rotate it so it’s facing the bottom torch. For the last one, you’ll have to generate a few platforms first in the bottom-left corner of the room, then use Bind to drop the wind cannon into the bottomless pit. Now you should be able to throw the Ignizol into the torch with the help of a few old beds. This will cause a tablet to appear. Read it, and it will tell you that the second statue is for a winged creature.

Warp back to the central tablet room and summon the hawk and the elephant statues onto the two spaces, which will open the door. Go in and use Bind to pull the plug on another sandpit, revealing the boss door in another room. Enter the room that was blocked by the plug to see the chest with the boss key. Use the gear in the corner to turn the first ring until the gap matches the gap in the floor. Then, use Bind on the second ring to move the second ring back into place, and then use the gear once more to match up the rings. Grab the boss key, head up the stairs, and prepare for the next boss.

How To Fight Mogryph

Mogryph is a very agile boss, especially compared to the enemies you’ve fought before in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. For the first phase, Mogryph will dig into the sand and use very large swipes that will travel across the room. He can also roar to defeat any Echoes near him, which will also drop piles of sand into the arena. Mogryph will frequently burrow into the ground as well, then emerge to charge at you.

Using Echoes against him is a pointless endeavor. All of his attacks will almost certainly wipe them out in one hit. When Morgryph burrows underground and stops at one of the four statues, summon your own statue and place it in between you and him. He’ll charge at it and become stunned. Activate Swordfighter Mode or summon Echoes at this point and wail on him until he regains consciousness. Repeat this process until the second phase begins, where he sprouts wings and turns the majority of the arena into quicksand.

Morgryph will now add two new attacks, one where he launches twisters at you from the air and another where he flies into the sky and crashes down into the quicksand. All of his other attacks are still there, but he’ll now slash at you three times and his charge across the arena is all above ground. You’ll have to jump from sand island to sand island to evade his attacks, making sure you don’t stay in the quicksand too long. To damage him now, before he comes flying down, summon a statue where his shadow is and it’ll stun him. Activate Swordfighter Mode once more and lay into him. If you ever need to heal during this, destroying some of the piles of sand should generate a heart and keep you going long enough to defeat him. Once he’s dead, the Gerudo Sanctum will be liberated.

And that’s everything you need to know to clear the Gerudo Sanctum in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Click here for more walkthroughs and tips.

