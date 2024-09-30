The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Jabul Ruins Walkthrough

Jabul Ruins will be either the second or third dungeon players tackle in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Here’s how to complete it and grab every treasure along the way!

Recommended Videos

Jabul Ruins Walkthrough

Immediately upon entering Jabul Ruins, head north. The floor will give way and you’ll fall into an underwater section. Swim down and move the giant rocks, making sure to keep an eye on your oxygen. After a bit, a large fish will generate a whirlpool, starting an autoscrolling sequence where you have to avoid it. If the path splits, always take the bottom path, as the upper paths will waste your time and have the whirlpool catch up to you, resulting in damage. Keep swimming and avoid the enemies until you reach the end, where you’ll want to quickly ascend and take the ladder. Make your way to the left and head up the stairs, bringing you into the dungeon’s central room.

Finding The Red Switch

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

You’ll be shown a large area with a purple switch in the middle. Hitting it will cause the water to temporarily rise. The goal is to find the other four colored switches to raise the water level to the boss door. Start off by going down the ladder to the right. Bombfish will be swimming in the waters below, so quickly make your way across the wooden branches or else the bombfish will break them. If you’re fast, you can reach a treasure chest containing the dungeon map. If not, use water blocks or other Echoes to generate platforms to reach the chest. Once you grab the map, jump back in the water and swim to the right until you reach a ladder, dodging the Bombfish along the way. Climb it.

In this room, swim underneath the metal bars, then defeat the Chompfins. They’re fast and aggressive, so if you don’t have a Chompfin Echo already, use Bombfish to beat them, then summon your own Chompfin once you’ve gotten its Echo. Now, swim to the north part of the room and move the box with Bind. Climb up the rock formation and open the chest for a cool 50 rupees. From there, hop over to the platform with the ropes and make your way across them. If you get knocked off by Octoroks, summon an airborne enemy Echo to defeat them then try again. When you make your way across, climb the stairs. You’ll be locked into a room with five Sand Crabs. Defeat them, then move into the next room, hitting the red switch.

Finding The Blue Switch

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Make your way back to the central room and head left. Swim down the hole, making sure to hit air bubbles and activate the light switches, or use a Lv. 2 Tangler to light the way. In the middle of this maze is a chest with some rupees. In the bottom left corner of the room is a treasure chest hidden in the dark behind a Bio Deku Baba and a Lv. 2 Tangler. Defeat them to grab 100 rupees. Now ascend and go up the ladder. In this room, you’ll have to light four torches. Three of them are visible while one is hidden in the pool in the middle of the room. Swim down and use Bind to bring it up to the surface. Then, use an Ignizol to light them up, unlocking the door to the next room. Head inside to hit the blue switch, which will create a fountain to the next level.

Finding The Yellow Switch

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Back in the central room, ride the fountain up to the second level then head left. This area has a rushing current with several pieces of wood flowing down. Ride them downstream, making sure to avoid the Octorok, then jump onto the ledge on the left. If you miss, you’ll fall off the waterfall and have to try again. Now you’ll have to go against the current to make your way up. Take out the Octorok on the right and then jump along the pieces of wood until you reach the next ledge. It’s too high to jump normally, so quickly generate a platform to jump up onto before the wood you’re standing on floats downstream, all while keeping an eye on the Tektite that could knock you down. Once on safe ground, head inside the next room.

This room will require you to hit five switches while the current pushes you around. One switch is underwater, so summon a Chompfin while targeting the switch to hit it. For the switch in the middle, top right, and far left, target them while summoning a flying Echo like a Guay and it’ll fly over to hit them. For the last switch, swim over to the door, then make a staircase to the row of boxes blocking the last switch. Summon an Ignizol and throw it at the boxes, burning them and eventually triggering the final switch. The door should open, leading you to a room with four Tektites. Defeat them to enter the room with the yellow switch and then return to the dungeon’s main room.

Finding The Green Switch

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

In the central room on the second floor, head right to enter an underwater section. Here you’ll want to use Bind to move the rocks off the planks of wood, causing them to float to the surface. Do this for the first plank of wood you see and swim down the hole, leading to a treasure chest with a golden egg. Navigate the path until you reach a section where you have to drop a rock onto a board to make it sink. Once you’re past that section, remove the rock, then place a Bombfish on the cracked rock underneath where the board was. Swim down to find a chest with the boss key.

Swim up towards the right now to find a pathway blocked by several boxes. Use Bind the move the bottom boxes, which should allow you to quickly make your way to the other side. If you find yourself running out of oxygen, swim up and move one of the boxes blocking your path, allowing you to get some air. Keep diving down and moving boxes as many times as it takes until you can go through the pathway and reach the surface. You’ll find yourself in a room full of aquatic enemies, so summon a Chompfin to make short work of them. Now you’ll be in the green switch room, but it’s partially submerged. Defeat the Bio Deku Babas, then summon one onto the green switch. You should now be able to reach the boss door in the central room. Make your way back, heal up, and get ready for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom‘s next boss — Vocavor.

How To Defeat Vocavor

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

The obligatory water boss of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Vocavor is the same fish that generated the whirlpool at the beginning of the dungeon. For the first phase of the fight, he can summon several whirlpools that will make their way across the screen. He’ll alternate between that attack and firing homing needles from his tails. Plus, if you stay too close to him, he’ll spin to knock you back.

To damage Vocavor, you’ll have to pull the blue globs on his back until it’s completely exposed. To do this, after each of his attacks, you’ll have a period of time where you can pull 1-2 globs off his back with Bind. Alternatively, you try your luck and blow them all off at once with a well-timed Bombfish. To best dodge his whirlpool attack, stay close to him and navigate between the three he summons. As for the needle attack, using Bombfish and Chompfin Echoes as decoys was the best way I found to avoid them. You’ll only be able to get off a few hits after each attempt, so make the most of them with Swordfighter Mode. Also, be mindful of your oxygen supply, as you can take damage if you run out of air.

The second phase, weirdly enough, is easier than the first phase. Part of the water will disappear at the top of the map, but if you float around and let Vocavor come to you, you won’t have to worry about running out of oxygen or dealing with his new attack, a massive whirlpool that will target the entire bottom half of the screen. Keep ripping his globs off after each attack and he’ll flop down onto the platform below, allowing you to attack him even faster thanks to the lack of water. After one or two successful rounds, he should go down, freeing Jabul Ruins from the Still World.

And that’s everything you need to know to clear the Jabul Ruins in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Check out more walkthroughs and tips here.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy