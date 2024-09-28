The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Stilled Desert Temple Ruins Walkthrough

While it may not be considered a dungeon, the Stilled Desert Temple Ruins from The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a puzzle-filled area that may pose a challenge to players early in the game. Here’s how to complete it.

Recommended Videos

Stilled Desert Temple Walkthrough

You’ll access the Stilled Desert Temple Ruins while you’re in Gerudo Desert trying to gain access to the Gerudo Sanctum. While the area is fairly small and there aren’t a lot of combat encounters inside, you won’t be able to progress the main plot until you rescue five groups of Tri’s fellow spirit friends. Each of his friends are held in a dark purple orb that you’ll have to reach before you can free them.

Also, given how the game rewards experimentation with different Echoes, you may come up with a different solution than the ones we did, so feel free to experiment to your heart’s content, then check back here if you can’t find a way to free each group of friends!

Here’s how to get all five of them in as few steps as possible:

Screenshot captured by The Escapist.

Friend #1: From the starting point, make your way around the building to a cliff that overlooks the first purple orb. To reach it, summon a Peahat Echo, then pick it up and walk off the edge. You should be able to glide over and land on the cliff to free the first of Tri’s friends.

From the starting point, make your way around the building to a cliff that overlooks the first purple orb. To reach it, summon a Peahat Echo, then pick it up and walk off the edge. You should be able to glide over and land on the cliff to free the first of Tri’s friends. Friend #2: From the first friend, head north up the broken pillar until you reach a ladder. Go down it, then avoid the Platbooms until you reach the end. Use boulders and trampolines to make your way up to the ledge, making sure not to get crushed by the Platbooms, to release the second friend.

From the first friend, head north up the broken pillar until you reach a ladder. Go down it, then avoid the Platbooms until you reach the end. Use boulders and trampolines to make your way up to the ledge, making sure not to get crushed by the Platbooms, to release the second friend. Friend #3: After climbing out of the hole, head to the platform on the right and use old bed Echoes to climb up the wall where the ground is inverted. When you reach the top of the wall, go right and make platforms until you reach the floating island with a boulder on it. Push the boulder to free the next friend.

After climbing out of the hole, head to the platform on the right and use old bed Echoes to climb up the wall where the ground is inverted. When you reach the top of the wall, go right and make platforms until you reach the floating island with a boulder on it. Push the boulder to free the next friend. Friend #4: Return back to the wall, then head left. Move onto the next inverted wall, which will have you platform across inverted pillars to the fourth friend.

Return back to the wall, then head left. Move onto the next inverted wall, which will have you platform across inverted pillars to the fourth friend. Friend #5: From where you just were, go west until you see Facette, then create platforms until you reach the last friend.

Once you’ve collected all five friends, the Still World will disappear and you can return to Gerudo Desert and continue your quest!

And that’s how to complete the Still Desert Temple Ruins in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available on Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy