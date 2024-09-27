The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Suthorn Ruins Walkthrough

The Suthorn Ruins are your first dungeon in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and here’s your walkthrough on how to beat it and collect every treasure along the way!

Recommended Videos

Suthorn Ruins Walkthrough

Upon entering the ruins, head to the waypoint and activate it before heading into the northern door. In the room, use Tri to bind him to the rock, then move it over the large hole. Walk over, hit the switch, and continue into the next room. Once again, use Bind to move the rock and maneuver it to the large gap in the water so you can walk over to the next door. Use Bind on the treasure chest to pull it out of the sand, netting you 5 Radiant Butter.

Return to the last room and climb down the ladder. You’ll see thread spun by a Threadtula that you can climb on to navigate across the room. Defeat the Threadtula closest to the ground (I did so with a Spear Moblin) and absorb its echo. Now, use the Threadtula Echo to climb up to the leftmost platform and collect the Dungeon Map. Then, use another Threadtula to go to the rightmost platform and exit the underground section. Once aboveground, use a Threadtula to climb towards the ceiling and drop onto the raised platform with the door.

In the next room, if you haven’t done collected one already, head south and defeat the Ignizol, allowing you to gain its fire abilities. Head to the north and stand on the elevator, taking you a Darknut. Defeat it, then absorb the Darknut Echo. Use a table to head to the left and enter the door, then climb down the ladder. In the underground room, you’ll have to use the Ignizol Echo on the unlit torches in order to progress. The first torch in the bottom left can simply be lit by approaching it and summoning an Ingizol next to it. For the second one, climb up the ladder, summon a bed, and then use it to cross the gap to the next ladder. When you climb up it, destroy the boxes with a rock, then summon Echoes to get enough height to throw another Ignizol into the torch. Climb down, and proceed through the newly opened ladder.

When you enter the next room, you’ll see four statues, a locked door, and a waypoint. Activate the waypoint, then head to the statue holding a shield. Use Bind to pull the shield off the statue, unlocking the next door. You’ll enter a long hallway with two Darknuts. Use an Echo to defeat them or run past them, making sure to break the two pots on the right for some hearts. Once you climb the long staircase, you’ll meet your first miniboss, Echo Link.

Jump to Top

How To Fight Echo Link

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

For the first phase, Echo Link will slowly walk around the environment with his shield up, chasing after you. The room has several different levels and some pots around it, but throwing them directly at him will only result in them being deflected. The key to fighting this first phase is to summon something to distract him from the front while you attack him from behind. Since you can’t summon too many Echoes at this point, one option is to summon a Spear Moblin to attack him while pelting him from behind with rocks or a Keese. Or, if you can maneuver him to the grass, summoning an Ignizol can burn him and deal a sizeable amount of damage. That, or summon a Peahat to steamroll him quickly.

In the second phase, Echo Link will have a dark aura and move noticeably faster. He’ll also gain a spin attack, which can quickly defeat any Echo you summon. The strategy to down him still remains the same. Try to distract him and either have Echoes attack him from behind or throw projectiles at him until he goes down. Or summon the Peahat. The Peahat is pretty OP early in the game. Eventually, he will go down, and you’ll have a cutscene where you’ll earn Link’s sword, unlocking Swordfighter Mode, making The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom feel like a more classic Zelda game!

Jump to Top

Exploring Suthorn Ruins Part 2

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Now with the Swordfighter Form, activate it and destroy the weird energy web behind the stone wall. Go down the ladder and at the very bottom, use Bind to move the rock to the middle gap. Then, climb up on top of it using the ladder and create some platforms to get you across the gap. Once there, use a Threadtula to climb up the ledge and open the treasure chest, netting you a Heart Pin, your first piece of equipment. Climb back down, then leave the room via another ladder.

You’ll find yourself in a large room. Head to the back by the boss door and activate the waypoint. Then head down into the room on your left. You’ll find a room with three Deku Babas. If you approach one, it will try to attack you, so try to defeat it from a distance. When you beat one, get its Echo. You’ll need to use Swordfighter Mode to reach the Deku Baba on the left, so try to find some nearby energy if you can’t access it. After beating both of them, both the doors to the west and north will open. Head to the door to the west.

In it, you’ll find a green statue behind some bars. Use Bind, then navigate your way to the flight of stairs on the left to raise the green statue. Navigate the statue to the switch on the right, which will disable the bars and earn you a purple rupee. Exit the room, then head to the northern door. Shoot Tri using Bind to grab the Deku Baba behind the fence, then pull in the opposite direction to defeat it. This will reveal a chest with a small key. Backtrack your way to the room with the boss door, then open the door to the right.

Inside you’ll find four statues. Like the room with the purple rupee, use Bind to move the statue to the green space, which will lower the bars. Climb down the ladder, then follow the platform into the room with multiple platforms. Tri will tell you about Reverse Binding, so Bind to the platform directly above you then let it move you to the right. Navigate the following platforms the same way and use Reverse Bind at the topmost platform to let it carry you over to the chest with the red rupee. Now head up the ladder to the left. You’ll find another statue puzzle, though this one will require you to summon an Echo like a bed to let the statue gain enough air to be placed on the platform. Once then, the gate will drop and you can grab the boss key. Make your way back to the boss door, open it, and be ready for the first boss of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Jump to Top

How To Fight Seismic Talus

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

The Seismic Talus has two phases, but the general goal of each phase is the same. There will be a purple orb that moves around its body that will be open to attacks once it launches it finishes its attack. The Seismic Talus will either smash its hands into the ground or shoot them from a distance The best chance you’ll have to attack it will be when it smashes its hands down, as it leaves itself open for a few seconds. Use an Echo to stun it, which will cause the rest of its rocky frame to disappear, letting you wail on the orb without worry. If you have Swordfighter Form saved up, unloading it here will make short work of the first phase.

The second phase will have the Seismic Talus get a little bit faster and its smash attack will have a wider radius. The general formula is still the same, though it won’t stay stunned for quite as long. Stunning it with an enemy like a Peahat works wonders, and then unleashing whatever Swordfighter Form you have left will quickly take down the boss, mending the Suthorn Ruins Rift.

Jump to Top

And that’s everything you need to know to clear the Suthorn Ruins in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom! Click here for more walkthroughs and tips!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy