The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Zero Punctuation

This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. (Stay tuned for Wednesday, June 14, when our exclusive, limited-edition Adventure Is Nigh! dice will go on sale at Dice Envy!)

Zero Punctuation Transcript

So you’ve probably already heard that a game came out that’s, like, the video game equivalent of the Yersinia Pestis bacterium. And it’s the worst thing ever conceived by the hands of man and will usher in the brown apocalypse that will bury our civilization ‘neath a faecal blizzard. But enough about Redfall. I mean, but enough about Atomic Heart. I mean, but enough about Forspoken. Blimey, my calendar’s filling up. Four shit apocalypses? Gonna have to dry clean the scythe. In all seriousness, you people should be ashamed of yourselves. Have you worked up so much frustration having to plaster on a smile for all the cookie cutter triple-A garbage that when a not quite so big developer without the clout to whip the media into line comes along and has a little stumble while trying to realise their big dream of sitting at the cool kids table, your first instinct is to kick them to death? It’s fun to dogpile, isn’t it, and it’s the only way to get proxy revenge on your school bully who saw your Toy Story underpants and asked you every sodding week ’til the end of term if you’ve gotten a Woody today. One review said Gollum crashed on them a hundred times. Well, for the record, I finished it without a single crash or game breaking bug. So I can offer a fully untainted and hyperbole-free review of this extraordinarily shit game.

Yahtzee Croshaw
Yahtzee Croshaw
