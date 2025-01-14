Peter Jackson Reveals Which Lord of the Rings Movie Is His Favorite

Everyone has their favorite Lord of the Rings movie – even Peter Jackson. And in a recent interview, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind the Middle-earth trilogy finally made his preference public.

Jackson revealed which of the three Lord of the Rings installments is his personal top pick during a sit down with Letterboxd. “The Two Towers [is my favorite], I think,” he said. “But if I see them again I might have a totally different one.” It’ll probably be a while before that happens, though. Elsewhere in the Letterboxd interview, Jackson confessed he’s not a fan of revisiting his filmography.

“I can’t watch my own films,” the Kiwi director said. “I just, I mean, one day… I sort of enjoy it more as more time goes by, so one day I’ll watch them again. I hope you enjoy ’em!” By contrast, Jackson isn’t against returning to J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world again. While the 2010s Hobbit prequels initially looked like Jackson’s last foray in Middle-earth, in May 2024 he officially signed on to produce Warner Bros. Pictures’ new, Gollum-centric Lord of the Rings project.

Currently moving forward under the working title “The Hunt for Gollum,” the film will reunite Jackson with actor Andy Serkis, who will both reprise the Gollum role and occupy the director’s chair. Jackson’s Lord of the Rings co-writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are also back on board for The Hunt for Gollum, serving as producers alongside Jackson.

Warner Bros. execs will no doubt be hoping this production fares better than its latest Lord of the Rings effort, 2024 anime flick The War of the Rohirrim. That film only mustered $20 million at the global box office – well short of its $30 million budget. However, Jackson’s involvement in War of the Rohirrim was less hands-on here than it will supposedly be on The Hunt for Gollum; he’s only credited as one of the movie’s executive producers.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is currently streaming on Max.

