The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Who Plays Sauron in Season 2?

The dark lord Sauron looks markedly different in the teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s second season. So, who plays Sauron in The Rings of Power Season 2?

Sauron’s Rings of Power Season 2 Actor, Explained

Charlie Vickers plays Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. The Aussie actor also filled the role in Season 1, albeit with markedly different hair, makeup, and costuming. That’s because Sauron spends most of The Rings of Power‘s first batch of episodes masquerading as Halbrand: the uncrowned king of the Southlands. To that end, Middle-earth’s would-be conqueror assumes the form of a ruggedly handsome, dark-haired mortal man. But by the end of Season 1, the jig is up, as Galadriel and Elrond both separately figure out “Halbrand’s” true identity. As such, there’s no reason for Sauron to maintain this disguise in Season 2.

The question now is what alias Sauron will adopt when The Rings of Power returns to screens. Sauron’s blond locks, pointed ears, elegant clothes, and overall glow-up suggest the dark lord is now getting around as an elf (or elf-like being). If so, he could pose as Annatar (“Lord of Gifts”) in Season 2. This would bring The Rings of Power more in line with J.R.R. Tolkien’s original Lord of the Rings canon, in which Sauron hoodwinks Celebrimbor and the elves of Eregion into making the Great Rings as Annatar, not Halbrand (who doesn’t exist in Tolkien’s works). As Annatar, Sauron passes himself off as an emissary of the angelic Valar, sent to share his crafting knowledge with the world.

Why Sauron Changes His Appearance in The Rings of Power

Charlie Vickers’ revamped styling in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 illustrates an overlooked aspect of Sauron’s nature: he’s a shapeshifter. The dark lord doesn’t really use this ability in Tolkien’s three Lord of the Rings novels, mostly because he remains largely off-stage. Plus, Sauron’s shapeshifting powers aren’t what they used to be by this point in Middle-earth’s timeline. According to Tolkien’s wider writings, Sauron loses the ability to assume fair form after his original physical body is destroyed during the downfall of island kingdom Númenor.

So, from here on out, our guy’s days of being disarmingly sexy were over. Indeed, in The Silmarillion, Tolkien describes Sauron’s post-Númenor look as “an image of malice and hatred made visible.” The Fellowship of the Ring also briefly references Sauron’s “black” hand. It’s a big step down from The Rings of Power‘s mid/late Second Age setting, when Sauron could still transform into whatever beautiful (or not-so-beautiful) creature he could imagine!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 29, 2024.

