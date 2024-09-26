The Rings of Power’s Big Kiss Has Absolutely Bizarre Implications

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 7.

Recommended Videos

The Rings of Power Season 2’s latest episode contains several surprises, but none more shocking than Elrond locking lips with Galadriel! It’s an eyebrow-raising development – not least of all because Elrond and Galadriel kissing has bizarre implications for The Rings of Power‘s wider run.

Elrond & Galadriel’s Kiss in The Rings of Power, Explained

The Elrond/Galadriel kiss comes midway through The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 7, during the negotiation scene in Adar’s tent. Elrond refuses to give in to Adar’s demands, so in response, the proto-orc declares that the next time they meet, he’ll have the captive Galadriel’s head on a pike. It’s not enough to shake Elrond’s resolve, though. He simply asks to say one last goodbye to Galadriel before Adar kills her. Confident that Elrond isn’t armed, Adar agrees to this request. So, Elrond approaches Galadriel and tearfully begs her forgiveness. Her reply? A single, defiant word: win. And then… they kiss!

Related: The Rings of Power: Who Is Fëanor (And Why Does He Matter in Season 2)?

Does this mean The Rings of Power is setting up an Elrond/Galadriel romance? Maybe. The Lord of the Rings series certainly isn’t afraid of shipping various characters. This season alone, we’ve had at least three new pairings: Isildur and Estrid, Poppy and Merimac, and Elendil and Míriel. But there’s an extra wrinkle to Episode 7’s kiss that suggests it’s not necessarily the passionate act it appears to be. Later in the episode, we discover that Elrond used the kiss as a cover for slipping Galadriel a lockpick. As such, the whole thing was potentially just a performance for Adar and his orcs’ benefit.

Do Elrond & Galadriel Ever Kiss in the Books?

No, Elrond and Galadriel don’t kiss in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings (or associated works) – and the reason why they don’t is where things get a bit bizarre. See, our two Elven heroes share a familial connection in Tolkien’s original canon; Elrond is married to Galadriel’s daughter, Celebrían. So, assuming Celebrían also exists – or will one day exist – in The Rings of Power continuity, Elrond just made out with his future mother-in-law! It’s not exactly taboo, but it is extremely awkward (for fans, if nothing else).

Related: The Rings of Power: Is Morgoth’s Crown a Big Deal in the Books?

There’s also the matter of Galadriel’s husband. In both the books and The Rings of Power, Galadriel is already hitched to another Elf, Celeborn, at this point in the Middle-earth timeline. However, unlike in Tolkien’s “official” lore, in The Rings of Power Celeborn is currently MIA following the war with Sauron’s former boss, Morgoth, in the First Age. So, Galadriel is theoretically free to pursue new partners in the show – at least until her hubby returns!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy