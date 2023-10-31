The Marvels’ First Clip Is Actually Really Great

Marvel Studios has released the first The Marvels clip, and it looks shockingly good.

The Marvels footage in question shows what seems to be an early moment in the movie, where a group of bad guys show up to the house of Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). Due to the place-swapping powers present in this latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) installment, however, we get to see what happens when Ms. Marvel and her inspiration, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), start teleporting between each of their locations. So, while Kree baddies swoop in to attack Kamala’s parents, it’s Captain Marvel who is there to save the day while the younger hero fights off villains in space.

On the surface, this is exactly what The Marvels has promised in all of its trailers, but the execution is surprisingly on-point. The action flows nicely from beat to beat while Skrillex, Missy Elliot, and Mr. Oizo’s “Ratata” spices things up in the background. Somehow, despite only showing up in a few quick cuts, Vellani’s Ms. Marvel still manages to steal the scene as she delivers glowing purple-y punches and aids Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury. The footage, unfortunately, doesn’t give us a look at the MCU flick’s other hero, Monica Rambeau Teyonah Parris, doesn’t appear in today’s clip, though she’ll surely have a major part to play after first appearing in the Disney+ spinoff, WandaVision.

Related: The Marvels’ Box Office Projections Are Anything But Marvelous

Either Way, The Marvels is looking great in this first clip. That she be a welcome fact and not just because the MCU has been losing a bit of steam over the last year or so. Fans have expressed disinterest in the new movie online, with box office estimations seemingly reflecting an audience that isn’t excited about the film. If that’s because The Marvels trailers haven’t been strong enough to garner positive reactions, today’s clip might be enough to change some minds.

The Marvels releases as the newest entry in the MCU when it comes to theaters on November 10, 2023. While you wait a few more weeks for its premiere, you can watch today’s The Marvels clip below.