Calvin and Hobbes creator Bill Watterson is returning to the writing world in 2023 with an adult illustrated fable titled The Mysteries. Set for release on October 10, 2023, product listings for the fable describe it as a story “about what lies beyond human understanding.” It’s enough to send chills down your spine, and Watterson collaborated with caricaturist John Kascht to create an especially creepy package. Excerpts from the book can be seen below:

Bill Watterson demonstrated with Calvin and Hobbes that he is a master of tapping into human emotion, and his work on The Mysteries will surely continue to prove his talent. The listing explains that he and Kascht worked “unusually close” when crafting the work. You can read more about the story he and Kascht will tell in the short description below:

In a fable for grown-ups by cartoonist Bill Watterson, a long-ago kingdom is afflicted with unexplainable calamities. Hoping to end the torment, the king dispatches his knights to discover the source of the mysterious events. Years later, a single battered knight returns.

The Mysteries is a far cry from the usual cartoony antics Calvin and Hobbes would often find themselves in. Watterson’s original hit comic got its start in 1985 and ended a 10-year run in 1995. If you somehow missed out on the duo’s misadventures, each comic strip follows a little boy, Calvin, and his animated tiger friend, Hobbes. While some entries in the pair’s story were wittier than others, each provided insight and comfort for those looking for guidance – and they were pretty good at making fans laugh, too.

Watterson has largely been absent from the writing world since retiring after his famous comic strip series came to an end. The Mysteries may not offer the same level of comedy as Calvin and Hobbes, but with Watterson and Kascht at the helm, we’re sure to be in for a dark treat later this year.