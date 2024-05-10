The New Gate Anime Episode 5 Release Date and Time Confirmed

Viewers eager to catch the latest episode of The New Gate are ready for the next episode to drop, so here’s when it’ll be available and where it’ll stream.

When Does The New Gate Episode 5 Release?

Image via Crunchyroll/MBS

If you’re hoping to catch Episode 5 of The New Gate, you’ll want to tune in on May 12, 2024. While there are only a few episodes currently available, it’s one of the best anime I’ve seen in quite some time, so I’m already excited to see what is waiting in this new episode. You’ll find the release times below:

9:30am Pacific Time

10:30am Mountain Time

11:30am Central Time

12:30pm Eastern Time

Where Can I Stream The New Gate Online?

If you’re hoping to catch the latest episode or catch up on the action before the newest one drops, you can find The New Gate available to stream via Crunchyroll. While you’ll need to subscribe to catch the latest, previous episodes are available to watch for free without any subscription. Dubbed fans may be upset, however, as the anime is currently only available to watch Subbed.

Alongside plenty of other fantastic anime to watch, such as Haikyu!!, a Premium Subscription to Crunchyroll will help you catch all of the latest episodes of your favorite shows, so it’s worth jumping into this service if you’re a big fan of anime.

How Many Episodes of The New Gate Are In Season 1?

While it may feel like a short season, it appears that The New Gate will have a total of 7 episodes available to stream and watch. You’ll just need to keep your eyes peeled here for the latest updates as to when the next episode will be available for your streaming pleasure.

The New Gate is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

