The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 5 release date is something that will once again soothe the soul of any 30-something viewer who’s living vicariously through Rick. That’s most of us, right? Being 30 is weird, but this anime is great.

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 5 release date is July 29th. Rick’s adventures so far have been a genuine delight to watch, and his story of coming into his own later on in life has been really interesting to watch. It’s a little bit tropey, sure, but that’s not always a bad thing. The last episode contained a huge chunk of Rick’s backstory, so let’s quickly go over what happened in it so you won’t forget.

What Happened In The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 4?

In Episode 3 of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, we get to see how Rick came to the decision that he wanted to change careers. It turns out that he’d always wanted to be an adventurer, but his parents generally pushed him away from that life, and towards finding a more stable career. He was also told he had an innate skill, but it didn’t manifest for him despite waiting years.

Eventually, the town he’s working in starts to get invaded by monsters, and he tries his best to save Reanette from a big one, but she proves her own strength instead but does commend his braveness. She also tells him that he’s too old to become an adventurer now. This changes when the two meet up for their date though, and a dragon appears. Despite the adventurers attempting to do something, Rick steps forward and tires to challenge his fate, finally manifesting his skill and destroying the dragon. We then see that Rick has officially become an adventurer too. Just remember not to miss The Ossan Newbie Adventurer episode 5 on Crunchyroll.

