The Penguin: Sofia and Alberto's Relationship to The Batman's Carmine Falcone, Explained

Leon Miller
Published: Sep 20, 2024 07:11 am

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 1, “After Hours.”

The Penguin introduces fans to two new members of the Falcone crime family: Sofia and Alberto Falcone. So, how are Sofia and Alberto connected to The Batman baddie Carmine Falcone and his wider underworld empire in The Penguin?

Mark Strong as Carmine Falcone in The Penguin

Sofia and Alberto Falcone are Carmine Falcone’s children in The Penguin. This tracks with DC Comics continuity (or one iteration of it, at least), in which Sofia and Alberto are likewise Carmine’s kids. How come we don’t meet Sofia and Alberto in The Batman? That’s explained in The Penguin Episode 1, “After Hours,” which addresses both siblings’ prior absence. In Alberto’s case, he’s a bit of a loose cannon with a history of substance abuse issues – not exactly someone Carmine wanted in his inner circle before his death in The Batman. Meanwhile, Sofia is only recently out of Arkham in The Penguin Episode 1, so that’s where she was when The Batman‘s story was playing out.

What’s Alberto and Sofia’s status within the Falcone crime family, now that they’re back on the scene? Well, Alberto was supposedly in line to take over from Carmine as the family’s boss, however, Oz Cobb fills him full of lead early in Episode 1. So, he’s out of the picture, permanently. Sofia currently has no active role in the family business, either. There’s a reason for that – and it’s not just underworld sexism. Sofia’s stint in Arkham was due to her alleged murder spree as the Hangman serial killer. As such, the Falcone family – even its most hardened heavies – aren’t exactly eager to have Sofia around!

Who’s Who in the Falcone Crime Family

So, with Carmine gone and his kids sidelined or six feet under, who’s running the show? Here’s how the Falcone crime family’s upper hierarchy shakes out in The Penguin, as of Episode 1:

  • Johnny Vitti – Underboss
  • Luca Falcone – Caporegime (lieutenant)
  • Milos Grapa – Caporegime (lieutenant)
  • Oz Cobb – Caporegime (lieutenant)

The Falcone family isn’t the only shady outfit viewers have to keep tabs on in The Penguin, though. There’s also the Falcone’s rivals, the Maroni crime family. They’re headed up by Salvatore “Sal” Maroni, whose drug operation Carmine seized control of years earlier (as established in The Batman). The Penguin is Sal’s first “proper” Bat-Verse appearance; we only see a photo of him in The Batman. We’ll also meet some of Sal’s family in the HBO series, including his wife, Nadia.

The Penguin is currently streaming on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

