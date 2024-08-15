The Plucky Squire Finally Gets Release Date and It’s Huge News For PS5 Gamers

Devolver Digital’s highly anticipated action-adventure title The Plucky Squire has finally cemented a release date, and the news is even better for some PlayStation gamers as they can jump into the fun at no extra cost.

Recommended Videos

The Plucky Squire will be released on Sept. 17, and it will be available free to download and play on day one if you’re a premium PlayStation Plus member. Those who have a subscription to PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium will have access to this title completely at no extra charge.

It’s been a long wait for The Plucky Squire after the game was first announced in 2022 during a Devolver Digital Showcase. The unique action-adventure game mixes both 2D and 3D realms allowing players to travel into objects and out into the 3D world with ease. It truly might be one of the most visually pleasing games that we’ve seen in a long time.

One reason for The Plucky Squire’s immediate hype was the fact that the game is being made by All Possible Futures, an indie studio founded by former Pokémon developer James Turner. Using his skills as an art director and designer, Turner has crafted a visual personality for The Plucky Squire that is absolutely gorgeous.

If you haven’t yet checked out gameplay for the upcoming Devolve Digital title then you’re in luck as there is plenty to watch on YouTube from the various trailers and showcases over the past 24 months. It is well worth checking these out before pulling the trigger and pre-ordering the game. It remains to be seen whether the full game will deliver the magic in the same way that these previews have teased.

While The Plucky Squire coming to PlayStation Plus is great news, it doesn’t mean that gamers on other platforms will be missing out. Sept. 17 will still see The Plucky Squire land on consoles which include PC, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy