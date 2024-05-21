Confirmed at BravoCon, The Real Housewives of Dubai is back for a second season, and those who attended even got to watch the first episode. But what about the rest of us? Here’s the confirmed release date for The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2.
The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 Release Date Confirmed
The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2’s release date has been confirmed as Sunday, June 2. At least, that’s when the first episode drops. Since this is Bravo, not Netflix, you’re going to have to wait for a new episode each week. But that gives you time to dwell on that week’s twists and turns, and going by the trailer, Season 2 promises plenty of that, baby drama included.
So, assuming there are 14 episodes, just like Season 1, Season 2’s episodes should drop on these dates at 9:00 PM ET. Each episode will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
- Episode 1 – June 2
- Episode 2 – June 4
- Episode 3 – June 11
- Episode 4 – June 18
- Episode 5 – June 25
- Episode 6 – July 2
- Episode 7 – July 9
- Episode 8 – July 16
- Episode 9 – July 23
- Episode 10 – July 30
- Episode 11 – August 6
- Episode 12 – August 13
- Episode 13 – August 20
- Episode 14 – August 27
Related: Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo? Explained
Are All the Real Housewives of Dubai Back for Season 2?
Most of the cast is back, so you’ll get more from Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury. Caroline and her husband, Sergio, are going to have some issues, though you can count on the other housewives having their own problems, too. Season 2 also introduces a new cast member, Taleen Marie, who is replacing Nina Ali, who left after Season 1.
So, the confirmed release date for The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 is Sunday, June 2 at 9:00 PM ET.
The Real Housewives of Dubai is streaming on Peacock.