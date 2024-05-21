The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

Confirmed at BravoCon, The Real Housewives of Dubai is back for a second season, and those who attended even got to watch the first episode. But what about the rest of us? Here’s the confirmed release date for The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2.

Recommended Videos

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2’s release date has been confirmed as Sunday, June 2. At least, that’s when the first episode drops. Since this is Bravo, not Netflix, you’re going to have to wait for a new episode each week. But that gives you time to dwell on that week’s twists and turns, and going by the trailer, Season 2 promises plenty of that, baby drama included.

So, assuming there are 14 episodes, just like Season 1, Season 2’s episodes should drop on these dates at 9:00 PM ET. Each episode will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Episode 1 – June 2

Episode 2 – June 4

Episode 3 – June 11

Episode 4 – June 18

Episode 5 – June 25

Episode 6 – July 2

Episode 7 – July 9

Episode 8 – July 16

Episode 9 – July 23

Episode 10 – July 30

Episode 11 – August 6

Episode 12 – August 13

Episode 13 – August 20

Episode 14 – August 27

Related: Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo? Explained

Are All the Real Housewives of Dubai Back for Season 2?

Most of the cast is back, so you’ll get more from Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury. Caroline and her husband, Sergio, are going to have some issues, though you can count on the other housewives having their own problems, too. Season 2 also introduces a new cast member, Taleen Marie, who is replacing Nina Ali, who left after Season 1.

So, the confirmed release date for The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 is Sunday, June 2 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is streaming on Peacock.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more