Nearly three months after its first season premiered at Netflix, The Sandman is finally confirmed to be returning for season 2, via Deadline. There is no indication of when it will premiere yet. However, right now the confirmation of The Sandman season 2 being official is good enough in itself, as not even series creator Neil Gaiman knew whether the show would return. He had in fact been gently campaigning for the series to come back on social media, asking his fans to simply tell their friends that the show is good and is available on Netflix. It seems that gentle nudging has paid off.

The Sandman is based on the legendary comic of the same name and premiered on Netflix on August 5, 2022. It initially offered 10 episodes, loosely adapting early storylines of the comics, and then it returned with a surprise 11th episode two weeks later that featured a fully animated segment. The show was well-received by both critics and fans, which is somewhat rare in an era where making even slight changes to source material can result in hostility.

Season 1 ended with Lucifer appearing to have some plans in store for protagonist Dream, so you can expect The Sandman season 2 to keep deviating from the source material in unpredictable ways. With Neil Gaiman continuing on as an executive producer and writer, it should work out just fine.

Update: Netflix and Neil Gaiman have formally announced the new season. Gaiman stated the following, among other things:

Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on. It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life.