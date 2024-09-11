The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Soft Swinging, Explained

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered last week, revisiting the world of Taylor Frankie Paul and the other mothers of #MomTok. The show comes on the heels of a scandal a few years ago involving the moms and “soft swinging,”. But what is soft swinging, at least as it relates to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

What’s the Difference Between Swinging and Soft Swinging?

“Swinging” generally refers to a type of open relationship in which a couple agrees to bring others into their sex life. This is most frequently another couple who either shares in the experience or swaps partners. Swinging is generally physical and doesn’t involve romantic feelings.

In The Secret Lives of Mormons, soft swinging is similar in that it also involves inviting another couple into the physical part of a relationship. However, it excludes sexual contact.

What Was The Mormon Wives’ Soft Swinging Scandal?

Taylor Frankie Paul revealed in a TikTok video posted in May 2022 that she and the other mom influencers were involved in soft swinging. According to Taylor Frankie Paul, they were all “pretty open to it and on board.” She further clarified that “it happened several times” at parties and that specific rules were in place.

“We could do anything…as long as we were in front of each other,” she said. However, she also stated that she had broken that rule. Although Paul said her indiscretion was a “one-time thing,” it still led to a divorce from her husband, Tate Paul. The video has since been removed from TikTok but is currently on Taylor Frankie Paul’s Facebook page.

Paul’s video strongly suggests that other members of #MomTok were involved in soft swinging. However, she says that the majority of her friends were “not involved.” She has also not named any of the other mothers who were involved in the scandal.

Paul opens up about her experience with soft swinging and the aftermath in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Her new relationship with Dakota Mortensen as well as her domestic violence arrest in February of last year are also explored in the eight-part reality series.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

