The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack Release Date and Features

Cherished by fans worldwide, the Sims franchise celebrates 25 years of creativity, storytelling, and simulation this year. Announced earlier this month, the latest expansion to The Sims 4 universe (following last year’s ‘Life & Death’) will be ‘The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack,’ which will give players a chance to turn their Sims’ favorite pastime into Simoleons.

Recommended Videos

This new expansion pack, scheduled for release on March 6th, 2025, offers players the opportunity to delve into entrepreneurial enterprises and explore creative occupations within their personal virtual world. Career path expansions are not new to The Sims, but opening your own business is another way for players to personalize their worlds and characters.

With new skills, locations, and perks, The Sims 4 continues to show with this new announcement that it still has much to offer in the way of growing the universe.

New Skills:

Tattooing: Your Sim can now master the art of tattooing. This new skill allows them to design and apply custom tattoos while running their own tattoo studio. The “Tattoo Paint Mode” offers a range of tools for creating unique body art, and, as in real life, increasing your skill level only opens up a wider variety of artwork.

Pottery: From vases to dishware, become a small business owner and sell your Sims custom clay creations. Use the pottery wheel and the kiln or play with different techniques to decorate your Sims home or gift to a friend.

Image via ea.com

New Businesses:

As well as the new skill-specific ventures (tattooing and pottery), there are previous Expansion, Game and Stuff Pack opportunities. Cross-pack compatibility is a fun way to integrate previous updates into current gameplay, seamlessly merging their content and opening up a wider array of storytelling.

Sims can open:

Pet Cafes (Cats and Dogs Expansion Pack)

Karaoke Bars (City Living Expansion Pack)

A Dance Club or Arcade (Get Together Expansion Pack)

An Acting School (Get Famous Expansion Pack)

Bowling Alleys (Bowling Night Stuff Pack)

A Spa (Spa Day Game Pack)

A Laundromat (Laundry Day Stuff Pack)

Business Perks and Alignments:

A brand new Business Perk system has been introduced, which not only influences a Sim’s success in business but also their personal life. This system allows players to choose a specific business strategy for their enterprise.

Dreamer: Focus on your Sims’ creativity and prioritize customer satisfaction, possibly at the expense of profit.

Schemer: Cut corners to make more money and push your business to grow.

Neutral: Create a balanced environment for as much fulfillment and financial gain as possible.

Whatever alignment a player chooses with their new business, each path offers unique interactions and gameplay.

Image via ea.com

New Location:

The Sims 4 Business & Hobbies Expansion introduces the new location of Nordhaven – a picturesque area with a bustling arts community, scenic landscapes, and a variety of business and hobby spots.

Available to Pre-order on the EA app, Epic Games Store and Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One systems, ‘The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies Expansion’ will be released on March 6th 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy