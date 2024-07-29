The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

Want The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 6 release date? We’re on hand to make sure that you can find out everything you need, which, in this case, is the next episode’s release date.

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 6 release date is July 31. Despite being a somewhat trite concept, the anime has been fairly entertaining so far, thanks to layers upon layers of conspiracies at all levels. We’re definitely keen to see what else happens for Ike and the rest of the demon world and whether or not his humanity will save him or end him.

What Happened in The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 5?

The last episode mostly saw Ike and Basteo continue to fight it out, with Ike unsurprisingly coming out on top in the end. It was a cool fight, and we also got a little glimpse into Ike’s past and, seemingly, his ability to use something akin to holy magic. Despite the victory, things refuse to go smoothly, and Ike ends up having to take command of the Third Corps, who are trying to rebel against the current Demon Lord.

Ike wants to agree to the proposal but doesn’t, and it once again becomes clear that something else is going on behind the scenes and that Ike’s identity is more known than anyone had realized. As the episode ends, we see humanity and the demons working side-by-side in the town that Ike overtook, and it gives a glimmer of hope as to what the future might hold. You can find out what happens next when the next episode of The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human hits Crunchyroll.

