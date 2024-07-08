The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode Release Dates & Time

The Summer anime season has many new shows for fans to enjoy and one popular choice is The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human. So you don’t miss any action, here are the episode release dates and times for the entirety of the season.

Recommended Videos

When Does The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Release?

The first episode of The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human premiered on June 26, 2024. Episodes of the show will continue to arrive weekly throughout the summer anime season.

Right now it isn’t clear exactly how many episodes will be in this first run of the show, however, it is expected to be around 12. Here are the dates we expect these new episodes to arrive.

Episode Date Episode 1 June 26 Episode 2 July 3 Episode 3 July 10 Episode 4 July 17 Episode 5 July 24 Episode 6 July 31 Episode 7 Aug. 7 Episode 8 Aug. 14 Episode 9 Aug. 21 Episode 10 Aug. 28 Episode 11 Sept. 4 Episode 12 Sept. 11

Should the episode count or release dates change then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back as the season airs to stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Release?

Episodes of The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human air in Japan on Wednesdays at 10 pm JST. Fans in the West will get access to the show via Crunchyroll at 7 am PT on the same day.

This means that you can kick off your Wednesday with some magical anime action. If you happen to miss an episode you can also rewatch the entire library on Crunchyroll as it grows each week.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy