The Umbrella Academy: What’s the Deal with Season 4’s Sy Grossman?

The double-dealing Sy Grossman is the most enigmatic new character in The Umbrella Academy‘s fourth and final season. So, what’s the deal with Sy Grossman in The Umbrella Academy Season 4?

The Umbrella Academy Season 4’s Sy Grossman, Explained

Sy Grossman enters The Umbrella Academy Season 4 with a bang: he kidnaps Viktor Hargreeves. This turns out to be a ruse, however, and Sy only abducted Viktor to get her siblings’ attention. Sy claims his daughter, Jennifer, has been brainwashed by a quasi-cult, the Keepers, and he needs the Brellies’ help getting her back. So far, so simple. But things quickly become complicated after it becomes clear that Sy isn’t Jennifer’s dad and has an ulterior motive for pushing her and the Hargreeves family together. As Season 4 continues, we see him pulling strings all over the place, steering Ben Hargreeves towards Jennifer and even teaming up with the Keepers.

It’s all a bit perplexing – especially once we discover that “Sy” is even less who he says he is than we thought. He’s not a man, or even a human! Instead, he’s a cover identity for Reginald Hargreeves’ wife, Abigail. Presumably, Abigail killed the real Sy sometime before The Umbrella Academy Season 4, and she’s been masquerading as him ever since. This unassuming disguise allows Abigail to fly under the radar, working against her husband undetected. Her goal: to kick start the apocalypse by uniting Ben and Jennifer. Once the Marigold and Durango particles in their respective systems interact, it’s game over. We’ll explain why Abigail’s so hellbent on ending the world below!

Why Did Abigail Betray Reginald Hargreeves?

So, Sy Grossman is really Abigail – but why did she betray Reginald (and Earth)? Because it was the only way to undo some of the harm she and her husband have caused the Umbrella Academy universe. After all, Abigail destroyed her homeworld when she created Marigold and Durango, while Reginald splintered the timeline when he released the latter particle on Earth. It doesn’t matter that Reggie’s goal was resurrecting Abigail; she needs to put things right, no matter the cost. Still confused? Showrunner Steve Blackman unpacked Abigail’s motivations in a recent Tudum interview.

“[Abigail] feels that she did the ultimate sin and said to [Reginald] that she felt he had no right to bring her back,” Blackman said. “She didn’t ask to be brought back. She believed she should have died for her sin. The original timeline broke [because] there was never supposed to be Marigold on Earth. And when the Marigold made its way from Hargreeves’ home planet along with him to Earth – when it impregnated these women and they had these special children – that began the shattering of the timeline. So from the moment Marigold was released and these children were born, the timelines start to shatter and we became millions of alternate timelines. And the only way to put them back together was for them to cease to exist.”

