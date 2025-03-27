The Wheel of Time Season 3: Do Perrin and Faile Get Together in the Books?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3.

The Wheel of Time Season 3’s three-episode premiere introduces a new love interest for Perrin Aybara: spunky Hunter for the Horn Faile Bashere. So, do Perrin and Faile get together in the Wheel of Time books, and if so, should fans expect the same in the show?

Do Perrin and Faile Get Together in the Wheel of Time Books?

Yes, Perrin and Faile end up together in Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time novels. It’s not exactly love at first sight, though. On the contrary, Perrin gets off to a rough start by laughing when Faile – whose real name is Zarine – introduces herself as “Mandarb”: a cool nom de guerre (it means “blade”), but also the name of Lan’s horse. Perrin also spends a not inconsiderable number of pages trying to figure out whether he finds Faile’s conventionally Saldaean looks a turn on or not (he ultimately decides that he does).

Yet potential blockers such as these – not to mention a love triangle situation while they’re in Tear – aren’t enough to derail Perrin and Faile’s romance, and they shack up pretty quickly. Heck, they get married in The Wheel of Time Book 4, The Shadow Rising, despite having only known each other since Book 3, The Dragon Reborn! And that’s how they remain for the rest of the series, proving over and over again just how devoted they are to each other. Awwww!

Will Perrin and Faile Get Together in the Show?

Almost certainly yes. Sure, The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins and his team aren’t afraid to depart from Jordan’s established canon; they gave Perrin a dead wife, after all! But the Perrin/Faile pairing is such a big part of the books that it’s hard to see how Judkins and co. could leave it out. Besides, The Wheel of Time Season 3’s trailer includes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of Perrin and Faile locking lips. So, yeah: this is happening.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

