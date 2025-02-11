The Wheel of Time: Every New Character Confirmed for Season 3 (& Who Plays Them)

The Wheel of Time‘s third season is about to drop – and it’s bringing even more heroes and villains from Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy book series with it! Below, we’ve rounded up every new character confirmed for The Wheel of Time Season 3, including who plays them and their official bio.

Every New Character Confirmed for The Wheel of Time Season 3 (& Who Plays Them)

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan

The Expanse star Shohreh Aghdashloo plays Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan in The Wheel of Time Season 3. Amazon MGM Studios’ official bio for Elaida describes her as “a ruthlessly powerful Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah, as proficient in politicking as she is in channeling. She has a deep history with Moiraine and Siuan, and scores to settle with both of them when she returns to the White Tower. Elaida is someone who believes in ends over means, and is willing to do anything to achieve what she envisions to be the greater good.”

Olivia Williams as Morgase Trakand

Dune: Prophecy‘s Olivia Williams portrays Morgase Trakand, the Queen of Andor, in The Wheel of Time‘s third season. According to Amazon MGM’s character bio, “Morgase did not inherit her throne. Rather, when the succession was left without an heir, she waged a brutal war against a half-dozen noble rivals, and thanks to her political savvy and utter ruthlessness, she won. She has sworn ever since to shield her daughter and heir, Elayne, from ever having to endure what she did… and do what she did. But far from being a tyrant, Morgase has become one of the best queens Andor has ever known.”

Luke Fetherston as Gawyn Trakand

Pandora alum Luke Fetherson stars as Gawyn Trakand in The Wheel of Time Season 3. Amazon MGM Studios’ rundown of Gawyn characterizes him as “a royal prince of Andor and brother to Galad and Elayne, [who] is a skilled fighter, famously handsome, and protective of his younger sister.”

Callum Kerr as Galad Damodred

Callum Kerr, best known for musical drama Monarch, plays Galad Damodred in The Wheel of Time Season 3. Per Amazon MGM’s official bio: “Galad is a royal prince of Andor, and older brother to Gawyn and Elayne. Despite being the first born, he is not the heir to the throne. Andor is a matriarchy, and so the role of heir falls to his younger sister, Elayne.”

Nuno Lopes as Lord Gaebril

White Lines star Nuno Lopes joins the cast of The Wheel of Time‘s third season as Lord Gaebril. Amazon MGM Studios’ bio for Gaebril describes him as “Queen Morgase’s male consort. Both her lover and adviser, he assists in overseeing matters political and military. Andor is a matriarchal society, and so his power and influence, though vast, are always second to that of his Queen, to whom his loyalties and services are sworn.”

Isabella Bucceri as Faile Bashere

Aussie up-and-comer Isabella Bucceri portrays Faile Bashere in The Wheel of Time Season 3. According to Faile’s official bio, she’s “a Saldaean ‘Hunter of the Horn,’ whose efforts to locate a treasured relic have led her to The Two Rivers.”

Nukâka Coster-Waldau as Bair

Greenland export Nukâka Coster-Waldau steps into the role of Bair in The Wheel of Time‘s third batch of episodes. Per her official bio, Bair is “the most respected member of the Taardad Aiel. Her authority and wisdom are held in higher regard even than that of the Clan Chief. Along with being able to channel the One Power, she has access to an even more mystical ability.”

Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as Melaine

Pennyworth veteran Salóme Gunnarsdóttir stars as Melaine in The Wheel of Time Season 3. Amazon MGM Studios’ character blurb characterizes Melaine as “a Wise One of the Taardad Aiel. Despite not being able to channel, she is able to access a more mystical power.”

Björn Landberg as Rhuarc

German actor Björn Landberg plays Rhuarc in The Wheel of Time Season 3. According to Rhuarc’s bio, he’s “the well-respected Clan Chief of the Taardad Aiel. Having passed the trial of Rhuidean to become Chief, he is one of the few Aiel who knows what lies within the fog, though he is forbidden to speak of it.”

Synnøve Macody Lund as Melindhra

Saw X star Synnøve Macody Lund portrays Melindhra in The Wheel of Time‘s third season. Per Melindhra’s official bio, she’s “a Malkieri survivor who was taken in and raised by the Taardad Aiel.”

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres on Prime Video on March 13, 2025.

