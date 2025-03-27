Monopoly GO Dice Links Blue Lock Rivals Codes Assassin's Creed Shadows Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List Roblox Game Codes inZOI Isn’t a Sims Killer… Yet
Siuan and Moiraine in The Wheel of Time
The Wheel of Time Season 3: Are Moiraine and Siuan an Item in the Books?

Leon Miller
Published: Mar 27, 2025 09:01 am

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3, Episode 5, “Tel’aran’rhiod.”

The Wheel of Time Season 3’s latest installment, “Tel’aran’rhiod,” sees Moiraine Damodred openly profess her love for Siuan Sanche. It’s a big moment for the Prime Video series – but are Moiraine and Siuan an item in Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time books, as well?

Is There a Moiraine and Siuan Romantic Subplot in The Wheel of Time Books?

Moiraine wearing a hood in The Wheel of Time Season 3

Yes and no. Yes, in the sense that Robert Jordan strongly implies that Moiraine and Siuan had a romantic relationship when they were Novices. Jordan describes Moiraine and Siuan at this early stage of their careers as “pillow friends” – a term that basically means they were sleeping together. No, in the sense that the Wheel of Time books establish that (unlike in the show) Moiraine and Siuan are no longer an item by the time they’re fully-fledged Aes Sedai.

So, Season 3, Episode 5’s scene in which Moiraine visits Siuan in the world of dreams, Tel’aran’rhiod, for a heart-to-heart (and passionate make-out session)? That’s show-only material cooked up by showrunner Rafe Judkins and his writers’ room. Heck, Judkins and his team are even breaking new ground by definitively portraying Moiraine and Siuan as lesbians. In the books, it’s left ambiguous whether they’re bisexual or even heterosexual (their youthful same sex fling being just a phase).

Who Do Moiraine and Siuan End Up With in the Wheel of Time Books?

So, if Siuan and Moiraine don’t get together in The Wheel of Time books, do either of them find love elsewhere? You bet they do. The rest of this section contains possible spoilers for The Wheel of Time‘s remaining seasons, so considered yourself duly warned.

Still here? Great. So, Moiraine and Siuan both ultimately shack up with men in The Wheel of Time books. Moiraine gets engaged to gleeman Thom Merrilin, while Siuan marries Andor’s ex-Captain-General, Gareth Bryne.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

The Wheel of Time
