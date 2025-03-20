The Wheel of Time Season 3: What Do Rand and Moiraine’s Rhuidean Visions Mean?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3, Episode 4, “The Road to the Spear.”

The Wheel of Time Season 3’s latest episode, “The Road to the Spear,” sends Rand al’Thor and Moiraine Damodred on a trippy tour of World of the Wheel’s past – and possible future. It’s a lot to digest, so below we’ve unpacked what Rand and Moiraine’s Rhuidean visions really mean!

What Does Rand’s Rhuidean Vision Mean in The Wheel of Time Season 3?

Of the two vision quests in The Wheel of Time Season 3, Episode 4, Rand’s is by far the more complex (and therefore, harder to parse). But essentially, Rand lives through the secret history of the Aiel, experiencing events through the eyes of several of his ancestors.



And what is said secret? That the Aiel and the Tinkers (or Tuatha’an) were once one and the same. They lived in the Wetlands, served the Aes Sedai, and followed the pacifist code known as “The Way of the Leaf.” Their commitment to non-violence is why the Aes Sedai entrusted the ancient Aiel to safeguard Sakarnen, the most powerful female-only sa’angreal. It’s also why the Aes Sedai branded them “oath breakers” when they gave up being peaceful nomads and became warriors.

Oh, and if all that wasn’t enough, “The Road to the Spear” also squeezes in an origin story for Forsaken baddie Lanfear. Rand’s final Rhuidean vision is from the perspective of Charn, a young Aiel who worked for Lanfear during the Age of Legends, when she was still Mierin Sedai. Charn and Lanfear discuss her plans to punch through the thinnest part of the Pattern (or reality) and tap into the cosmic energy, the True Power, on the other side.

The future Forsaken’s intentions are noble (she effectively wants to democratize channeling) but things ultimately go pear-shaped. As Charn watches on from outside the floating lab where Lanfear conducts her research, the sky itself cracks open – partially freeing the Dark One!

What Does Moiraine’s Rhuidean Vision Mean in The Wheel of Time Season 3?

That’s Rand’s vision covered – what about Moiraine’s? As noted above, this is a lot more straightforward: she sees a bunch of alternate timelines, including multiple possible futures. In many of these futures, Moiraine winds up murdered by Lanfear; in some, she kills Rand!

It’s all suitably intense, however, the overall gist is clear: if Moiraine lives, Rand dies (and vice versa). And that’s a real pickle, given Rand – this era’s Dragon Reborn – has to survive until the Last Battle for the world to stand a chance. So, it’s little wonder Moiraine is wiped out by her ordeal.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

